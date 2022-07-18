Trial for Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson begins in Multnomah County

Off-duty officers, business leaders fill Council Chambers to call for better investment in public safety.Hundreds in Gresham are "united for safety" as a troubling trend continues to plague local public safety — officers are transferring out of the police department in droves, leaving behind an overworked group stretched to their breaking point. And it all came to a head Tuesday afternoon, July 19, as more than 200 off-duty officers, family members, business leaders and community members wearing matching shirts emblazoned with "Gresham United for Safety" marched into Gresham City Council Chambers to voice the need to better retain and...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO