Multnomah County, OR

Trial for Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson begins in Multnomah County

kptv.com
 2 days ago

People of Color Outdoors hosts adventures that create a safe welcoming space.

www.kptv.com

kptv.com

Michael Wolfe sentenced to life in prison for Fretwell murders

One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Portland man arrested with 26 catalytic converters in his possession

Michael Wolfe was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of his young son and the boy's mother.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Third victim accuses Portland bias crime suspect of attack

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The list of alleged victims is growing in the case of a Portland man charged with bias crimes. This week police interviewed an exchange student from Japan who says he was attacked by Dylan Kesterson. Kesterson is the man charged with bias crimes in an attack...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Patriot Prayer leader acquitted on riot charge in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson was acquitted on a riot charge in court Tuesday. Judge Benjamin Souede made the ruling one day after the trial started and said the decision was made because there was not enough evidence to prove that Gibson participated in the act of “riot” as defined by the state.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
kptv.com

Shooting suspect arrested after hours-long search in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man believed to be involved in a shooting in southeast Portland was arrested Tuesday evening following a pursuit and hours-long search in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, according to police. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. near the 100 block of Southeast 87th Avenue. Police said...
Lake Oswego Review

Gresham fears uncertain future with mass police officer exodus

Off-duty officers, business leaders fill Council Chambers to call for better investment in public safety.Hundreds in Gresham are "united for safety" as a troubling trend continues to plague local public safety — officers are transferring out of the police department in droves, leaving behind an overworked group stretched to their breaking point. And it all came to a head Tuesday afternoon, July 19, as more than 200 off-duty officers, family members, business leaders and community members wearing matching shirts emblazoned with "Gresham United for Safety" marched into Gresham City Council Chambers to voice the need to better retain and...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Police update investigation into deadly Vancouver house party

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is continuing an investigation into a shooting that left two dead at a house party Sunday. Around 1:20 a.m., 911 dispatch received a report of a shooting at the home in the 3600 block of East 11th Street where a large party involving more than 70 people was happening, according to a statement from Vancouver police.
VANCOUVER, WA

