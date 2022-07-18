Data: This Saturday will be NC’s most perfect day

(BestReviews photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — If you’re looking for your best day ever (or at least this year), you may have the perfect chance on Saturday.

A report from FamilyDestinationsGuide.com has July 23 as North Carolina’s most ‘perfect day of the year.’ Their conclusion is based on historical weather data spanning 36 years. Factors include the date with the most predicted sunshine and best temperatures.

Created by Family Destinations Guide

Other states have different dates so check the map above if you’re looking to travel. Wouldn’t it be cool to hit the ‘perfect day of the year’ twice?

Luckily, the Storm Team 9 forecast currently calls for sunny skies with a 20% of rain and a high of 94 inland. It’ll be around 88 with a 30% chance of showers on the coast.