ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is Wisconsin’s Best Mini Golf Course

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7YKz_0gjuZn9W00
Photo: Getty Images

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of Wisconsin is at Red Putter Mini Golf in Ephraim.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"Locally owned and operated, Red Putter Mini Golf has been welcoming players since 1993. The 18-hole course is open from May to October, with special events—like the Frostbite Open on New Year’s Day and the Red Putter Pro Tournament in August—scattered throughout the year. Though it only costs $5 per person on an average day, there is a free weekend in May for those looking for even more affordable Wisconsin family fun."

For more information regarding the best mini golf courses in America, visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Ephraim, WI
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Weird New Foods At The Wisconsin State Fair 2022

For those of you not in the know, the Wisconsin State Fair is quite the big deal with people coming from all over the state of Wisconsin, but a fair share of Illinois people too. The fairgrounds are in West Allis which is a Milwaukee suburb, so unlike the great Minnesota get-together it is near a major metropolitan area not exactly in one, but close enough.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Mini Golf
TMJ4 News

Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.
WISCONSIN STATE
KAAL-TV

What is the state dog for Minnesota?

Congrats to our trivia winner this morning, Gene Worke from Albert Lea!. Copyright 2022 - KAAL-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company.
wuwm.com

Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Famous Band From Wisconsin

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?. Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They...
WISCONSIN STATE
iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota resorts named among 10 best in the Midwest

Travel and Leisure recently named a Two Harbors destination the second-best resort to visit in the Midwest in its 2022 World's Best Awards. According to the magazine's "10 Best Resorts in the Midwest," Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior in Two Harbors was the second most-voted for resort by readers of the publication.
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Famous Band From Minnesota

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?. Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They...
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

168K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy