ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is Ohio's Best Mini Golf Course

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7YKz_0gjuZmGn00
Photo: Getty Images

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of Ohio is at Alien Vacation Mini Golf in Medina.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"A 3D, interactive, blacklight mini golf course, Alien Vacation Mini Golf is a whimsical, otherworldly experience designed by the world-renowned artist Mark Klaus. The 18-hole Ohio course, which winds through 12 themed rooms, is dotted with movie paraphernalia, making it a veritable sci-fi museum. Halfway through the attraction, you’ll find the Mars Bar, where you can sit a spell and enjoy a beer or an ice-cold slushy."

For more information regarding the best mini golf courses in America, visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

NE Ohio wineries garner awards in competition

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio wineries garnered awards at the recent Finger Lakes International Wine and Spirits Competition. A pair of regional 2021 white-grape vintages were honored: Debonne Vineyards’ Vidal Blanc Ice Wine won best in class for ice wine, and M Cellars won double gold for its Gewurztraminer.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Shoot for free at these 5 Ohio ranges

Ohio (WJW) — Whether you’re an experienced recreational shooter or just a beginner, next month you can visit any of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges for free. Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Medina, OH
WDTN

Where to find the ‘Best Burger’ in Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WJW) – A popular Akron-based drive-in opened for the first time in Boardman, and customers were eagerly waiting. At 11 a.m. on Monday, Swensons opened its newest location to a full parking lot. The drive-in is known for its signature burgers and milkshakes. The drive-in was recently...
BOARDMAN, OH
Cleveland.com

A little beach whimsy comes to landlocked Medina

MEDINA, Ohio -- A giant sand sculpture recently took form in front of the Medina County Courthouse on Public Square. But it wasn’t conjured by the fairies peeking out from behind the massive boot. Carl Jara, a sculptor from Cleveland, created the whimsical installation, which featured fairies in a...
MEDINA, OH
92.3 WCOL

This Is Ohio’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Best Mini Golf#Sci Fi Museum
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Dig This: Hydrangea Help from AJ Petitti

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — How are your hydrangea’s doing this summer? Fox 8’s Scott Sabol checked in with AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, to get some great tips on the best way to care for the popular Northeast Ohio shrub. AJ also talks about the wide variety of hydrangeas that grow well in the Cleveland climate.
CLEVELAND, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
WISCONSIN STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

If you're hungry for a delicious burger, you should check out these local businesses in the Cleveland area. Located in Cuyahoga Heights, 49 Street Tavern offers delicious burgers with juicy 10-ounce beef patties formed by hand. If you like your burgers simple, get the 49th Street Burger, which is topped with the standard lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Patrons also greatly enjoy the Sunshine Burger, which has American cheese, bacon, and a sunny side up egg. And if you're really hungry, get the Double-Decker burger, which has two 10-ounce beef patties. All burgers come with a pickle and house-made chips.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Delaware Gazette

Zoo home to oldest coaster in Ohio

POWELL — The American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) on Saturday unveiled an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark plaque for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Sea Dragon, the oldest operating roller coaster in Ohio. Sea Dragon, which opened in 1956, is also considered an ACE Coaster Classic owing to its traditional operating methods, including hand-pulled manual brakes and no seat dividers.
OHIO STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Famous Band From Ohio

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?. Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

This Is Georgia’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
GEORGIA STATE
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Water runs through the heart of Chagrin Falls, Ohio—and so does a creative spirit. Pull back the curtain on this Mayberry-cute town of 4,000 in northeast Ohio, and you'll find eight arts organizations, including Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, one of the oldest operating community theaters in the country. Established in 1930, CVLT has deep roots. "We have a lot of families whose grandmothers, fathers and other relatives have done shows here," says former CVLT President Julia Wolff (who got married on the theater's stage). One of her favorite stories: CVLT was the first to show Man of La Mancha beyond Broadway due to a stroke of luck by two inquisitive theater members visiting New York.
iHeartRadio

This Is Illinois’ Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

168K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy