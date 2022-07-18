ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Nebraska's Best Mini Golf Course

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest .

According to Stacker , the best place to mini golf in all of Nebraska is at Outlaw Pizza in Ponca.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state :

"There’s not much info out for this minigolf course located in the backyard of a Western-themed pizza restaurant. But as far as we can tell you don’t really need to know much to know it’s a must-see if you’re ever in Ponca. After all, what’s better than a few low-key holes of golf, a warm, crispy slice, and a decadent scoop of ice cream all in the same place?”

For more information regarding the best mini golf courses in America, visit HERE .

