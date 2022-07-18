ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bronx, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hawthorne, or over Paterson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ridgewood around 220 PM EDT. Hackensack and Paramus around 225 PM EDT. Oradell around 230 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Englewood around 235 PM EDT. Tappan and Riverdale around 240 PM EDT. Nyack and Orangeburg around 245 PM EDT. Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry around 250 PM EDT. New Rochelle and Tarrytown around 255 PM EDT. White Plains and Scarsdale around 300 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD LITCHFIELD
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Dutchess; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX DUTCHESS KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Centereach, NY
City
Huntington Station, NY
City
Bayville, NY
City
Northport, NY
City
Port Jefferson, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Commack, NY
City
Nassau, NY
City
Glen Cove, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
City
Smithtown, NY
City
Stony Brook, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued After Dead Shark Washes Up On Beach In Quogue

Authorities issued an alert to swimmers and boaters after a dead shark washed up on a Long Island beach. Police in Suffolk County responded to a report of a dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue between 80 and 90 Dune Road at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Quogue Village Police Department.
QUOGUE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Severe storms are set to hit this afternoon and evening

Have a safety plan in place today as strong thunderstorms will roll through. A humid and unstable air mass is situated across eastern New York. A trough and a cold front will swing through today into tonight. Thunderstorms may contain damaging wind gusts or a possible tornado. We will receive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind
News 12

Nassau Department of Health issues bathing advisory for 14 beaches

The Nassau County Department of Health is issuing an advisory against bathing at 14 beaches, effective today. This advisory is issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall. Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Detour Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Huntington

State officials announced a planned overnight detour on the Long Island Expressway. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the westbound LIE at Exit 51 (State Route 231) in Huntington will be detoured onto the North Service Road on Tuesday, July 19. The detour will take place from...
HUNTINGTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC New York

Man Drowns in Front of Fiancee at Montauk Beach: Police

A 31-year-old swimmer drowned in the ocean off Montauk when he went into the water with three other people, including his 26-year-old fiancee, East Hampton police said Wednesday. Officers responding to Ditch Plains Beach around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday found the victim, identified as Benjamin Kitburi, unconscious on the shore. He...
MONTAUK, NY
PIX11

Shark sightings clear beaches from NYC to central Long Island

JONES BEACH, NY (PIX11) — Shark sightings at Atlantic Ocean beaches from eastern Queens to central Long Island shut the beaches down for part or all of Tuesday afternoon. It was the latest in a very active month so far for shark encounters in our region. Coastal authorities say that the high number of shark sightings […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

Swimmer Drowns In Montauk Surf, Second Hospitalized

A 31-year-old man drowned after getting caught in a rip current at Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk on Tuesday evening, July 19. Three off-duty East Hampton Town lifeguards who were... more. Joseph Grippo, the Montauk man accused of bludgeoning another Montauk man to death in 2019, ... 18 Jul 2022...
MONTAUK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy