Restaurants that have the resources to make significant investments in their digital platforms are seeing results, driving sales via their online channels. According to findings from the 2022 edition of PYMNTS’ Restaurant Readiness Index, created in collaboration with Paytronix, high-earning restaurants are the most reliant on digital channels. The study, which drew from an April survey of more than 500 managers of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and full-service restaurants (FSRs) across the country, found that 37% of restaurants with a revenue of more than $1 million generate 50% or more of total sales through digital channels, compared to 31% of restaurants overall.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO