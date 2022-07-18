ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Going For Walk Rescues Bull Mastiff He Found Buried In Dirt

By Chris Stuber
Cover picture for the articleAs an animal lover, it always touches my heart when I see an animal that survives the cruelty that exists in our world and is rescued by people who care. This is often the first time these animals ever feel the gentle touch of a human hand. These types of people...

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
She Was Attacked By A Dog And Left For Dead: Then Vets Didn't Have The Ability To Perform Surgery On This Chihuahua

Abilene, Texas. Never underestimate a small creature. You just don’t know how much of the energy/ fighting spirit is within that tiny body. Little Lady belongs to one of them. Her mother, Amanda Jost, described how this four-pound chihuahua was attacked by a much bigger dog than her and was left to die. Lady miraculously survived, and luckily, she was rescued by the local animal service.
