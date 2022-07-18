ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Former St. Aug standout Kenya Huggins selected in 4th round of MLB Draft

By Richie Mills
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — Former St. Augustine High School baseball standout, Kenya Huggins, was selected 123rd overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the 4th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Huggins pitched at Chipola College in Florida last season.

The freshman right-hander made 14 starts and 15 appearances for the Indians, finishing with a team-high 73 innings pitched and 97 strikeouts.

Huggins finished the year with a 2.96 ERA and an impressive 11.96 strikeouts per 9 innings of work.

Here is a story on Huggins’ senior season at St. Augustine from WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College.

