Former President Donald Trump is facing pushback over his decision to host two of the eight events at this year's Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at his resorts. Relatives of those killed and injured in the Sept. 11 attacks have written a letter to the 45th president asking him to reconsider holding events in the LIV Golf Invitational Series at his properties in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Miami, Florida, due to the tour being funded by Saudi Arabia's royal family. The group, called 9/11 Justice, noted in their letter that the former president had previously blamed the Saudis for the attacks.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO