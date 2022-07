A Wildwood man with a history of drug abuse was jailed after taking a pickup truck without permission. Jonathan Curtis Douglas, 33, was arrested Sunday on charges of vehicle theft and burglary after he was caught behind the wheel of a Chevy Silverado pickup on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The owner of the pickup, who had been allowing Douglas to stay at his home, reported early Sunday morning the vehicle was missing from his carport. The owner said that Douglas had been confronted about his apparent resumption of drug use. Douglas has a history of drug arrests in Sumter County dating back to 2014.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO