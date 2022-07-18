ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone Teams Up With Respawn For Apex Legends Charity Stream Event

By Claire Lewis
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that Post Malone is a fan of Respawn Entertainment's immensely popular battle royale, Apex Legends. But now the 27-year-old rapper has taken his devotion to the Titanfall 2 spin-off a step further, teaming up with the game's developers for a series of Apex Legends livestreams which will see...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charities#Android#Video Game#Respawn Entertainment#Humanrightswatch#Projecthopeorg#Playapex Respawnent#United Way
