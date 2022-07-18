String of overnight vehicle break-ins affecting Winnebago Drive in City of Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men have made court appearances for a bombing in the city of Fond du Lac six years ago. On July 9, 2016, the city fire department responded to a fire at a duplex on Doty Street. An explosion near the door blew a hole from the porch into the living room and knocked out the windows of a neighbor’s home. The explosion knocked a renter from the living room into the bedroom; he told investigators he’d been sitting on a couch that was against that wall when he got up to walk to the bedroom; he believes that timing saved his life. State and federal investigators determined a bomb was planted in or around a mailbox by the door.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO