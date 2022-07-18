ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

String of overnight vehicle break-ins affecting Winnebago Drive in City of Fond du Lac

By Indiana Schilz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to watch for overnight vehicle break-ins. According to a Facebook post, these sets...

Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI
FDL Co. Sheriff: Suspect tosses $80k worth of drugs out of vehicle during 13+ mile police chase

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Racine was taken into custody after allegedly tossing drugs from his car during a police chase that stretched across three counties. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a drug recovery that happened on July 19. Around 10 p.m., authorities with Winnebago County notified Fond du Lac County officials of a vehicle traveling on HWY 41.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
One dead, one hospitalized from fiery crash in Door County

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead and another is in a Green Bay hospital following a fiery crash in Door County’s town of Egg Harbor. The crash was reported just before 9 o’clock Tuesday night. A deputy found a pickup truck already engulfed on Heritage Lake Road near County Highway E.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Significant drug bust in Fond du Lac, four taken into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has made another significant illegal drug seizure. According to a Facebook post, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Sunday, July 17 around 7:30 p.m. near I-41 and CTH F for a traffic violation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Brown Co. deputies arrest suspect considered armed and dangerous

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Deputies in Brown County were searching for a man who they said was armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, officials said he was in custody. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Jackson, 35, of Kenosha. Brown County Sheriff’s officials said he was last seen in a black four-door Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate AJG5000. He is also a registered over-the-road truck driver.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
59-year-old ejected, killed in crash in Dodge County

DODGE CO. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a deputy on patrol discovered a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said the crash happened on County Highway G, approaching County Highway CP, in the Township of Westford. A deputy discovered the driver, a 59-year-old man, and began performing life-saving measures.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Stadium Interchange traffic shut down in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
MILWAUKEE, WI
7-20-22 fatal rollover crash in dodge county

One person was killed in a one vehicle rollover crash in Dodge County. The crash happened shortly after 12:30am Wednesday on Highway G near Highway CP in the Township of Westford. The 59 year old male driver failed to negotiate a curve, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee police find two people dead during welfare check

MILWAUKEE — Two people were found dead in a double shooting during a welfare check Tuesday night. Police said they found the bodies in a home near North 39th and West Center streets around 10:30 p.m. The victims were identified as 20-year-old Alwiya Mohamed and 26-year-old Ibrahim Hussein, both...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Man wanted by Brown County Sheriff’s in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on a suspect who deputies had been looking for since early June. Deputies say that they have Christopher Charles Jackson in custody. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Jackson on June 3. Court records...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Two men make court appearances six years after Fond du Lac explosion

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men have made court appearances for a bombing in the city of Fond du Lac six years ago. On July 9, 2016, the city fire department responded to a fire at a duplex on Doty Street. An explosion near the door blew a hole from the porch into the living room and knocked out the windows of a neighbor’s home. The explosion knocked a renter from the living room into the bedroom; he told investigators he’d been sitting on a couch that was against that wall when he got up to walk to the bedroom; he believes that timing saved his life. State and federal investigators determined a bomb was planted in or around a mailbox by the door.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Waukesha police blotter: Attacked by a cat

11:11 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 200 block of Hinman Avenue reported he was attacked by a cat while trying to leave. He was advised that the police would not take the feline into custody. He said that he would stay in for the rest of the evening. The feline was not aggressive towards officers while on the scene, according to the log.
Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee police investigating early morning fatal stabbing

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area of N. 13th St. and W. Granada St. around 3 a.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a fatal stab injury, and despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

