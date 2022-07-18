ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 7/18

 2 days ago

Meet Sheba, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Sheba is a year-old pitty mix who...

ketk.com

SPCA PET OF THE WEEK: Annabelle

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce us to Annabelle. Annabelle is a 7-year-old domestic medium hair cat mix who is looking for a quiet home. She has been spayed, microchipped and is current on all vaccines. She is longer haired and will require regular grooming.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Atticus from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Atticus — from the SPCA of East Texas. Atticus is a young hound-mix who was born Dec. 26, 2021. He was picked up by a Good Samaritan and had to have one of his back legs amputated due to an accident. He popped back up after surgery and carried on with life! Despite having only three legs, he has no limitations and can run very well. Atticus is very playful and needs someone who can give him lots of love and attention. He has such a happy-go-lucky look on life and loves everyone. Atticus is the perfect example of how resilient dogs are.
TYLER, TX
Bureau of Land Management Hosting Wild Horse Adoptions In Sulphur Springs

Get ready, Texas! Your next chance to give an ideal home to a wild horse is right around the corner. Bureau of Land Management – New Mexico will be at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center at 1200 Houston St. in Sulphur Springs, Texas, July 22-23, with up to 120 wild horses available for adoption. Unfortunately, there will not be any wild burros available at this event.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for July 20, 2022

Free kittens and young mother cat. 903 689 8641. For Sale: Wheelchair by Drive, great shape, used a few times $75. 903 243 0129. Vintage metal bird cage, stands 5 ft tall. No bottom tray, use for decoration. 903 243 0129. Someone to haul off old washer and refrigerator. New...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
momcollective.com

A Collin County Thrift Store Roundup

According to Earth.org, we discard 92 million tons of clothes-related waste each year. That’s a garbage truck full of clothes either incinerated or sent to the landfill every second. That’s enough to fill the Texas Pool 1,649 times every day. What can we do about it?. Reduce, Reuse,...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 7/20 by Butch Burney

Stew cooks, it’s time to get your spots. Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, set for Oct. 22, is already open. To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

3 Dreamy Land Tracts That’ll Inspire You

LAKE CYPRESS SPRINGS AREA. More than 50 acres of recreational paradise that is sure to impress even the most avid outdoorsman. This property is just waiting for you to come and explore all that it has to offer. Highlights include more than 80′ in elevation changes, ATV trails, multiple creeks (one which flows year-round), densely populated with mature trees, several building sites, utilities already installed (water and electric), minutes from Downtown Winnsboro, and a short commute to both Lake Cypress and Lake Bob Sandlin (among other popular Lakes).
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

History of the Aiguier Cemetery

Location: The Cemetery located in the northwest part of Hopkins County. Take Highway 19 north from Sulphur Springs, at Birthright turn left to Farm Road 71. Take next right hand turn, go through Addran community, and then take the first left hand turn. The cemetery will be on your left.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

History of the Century Lake Railroad Bridge

Some say that a phantom engine still prowls in the darkness at Century Lake Railroad. In 1954, the city of Sulphur Springs annexed the Century Lake property, much as it annexed the Thermo Mine property in 2019. The Blacklands rail line intersects County Road 4706 near Century Lake, and residents claim the ghost of a long-forgotten locomotive still runs the tracks.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Winona Orchards 16708 CR 356 Winona, Texas 75792 was founded in 2007 by John and Anita Sattler. We are located just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler. They started by planting 3,500 trees and then added another 1,500 trees in 2012, resulting in an orchard spanning nearly 50 acres. In 2010, they planted just over 4 acres of berries consisting of 2,400 blueberry bushes and 500 blackberry bushes. All of their fruit is hand picked.
TYLER, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

