ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete woman charged after throwing cans of beans, egg at man, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqPEb_0gjuWpD100

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Friday after she allegedly threw a can of beans at an older man, according to an affidavit.

Police said that Lynn Bitinaitis, 54, got into an argument with a man on the sidewalk along 2nd Avenue North, which escalated when she threw a can of beans at the man’s back.

100 pounds of Fentanyl found in food products

The suspect then threw another half-full can of beans at the man, covering him in baked bean liquid, the affidavit said.

The victim also told police that she threw a hard-boiled egg at him as well.

Police said a witness saw Bitinaitis throw something at the man.

The suspect was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Attack of the snacks

7:48 p.m., Maple Avenue at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Disturbance: Officers arrived at the scene where multiple juveniles had been fighting and were still arguing. While there, two juveniles began fighting, prompting officers to intervene and separate the two. Throughout the entirety of the incident, the many uncooperative individuals rendered it difficult to discern the sequence of events. Ultimately, the parties departed from the area without further incident.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Bradenton teen, 15, accidentally shoots friend while playing with gun, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County deputies arrested a 15-year-old who they say accidentally shot and critically injured his friend while playing with a gun. The shooting occurred before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the 900 block of 14th Street East after receiving a report about the shooting. According to the sheriff's office, they were initially told by a witness that the victim, a 16-year-old, accidentally shot himself in the head while holding a gun.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
thegabber.com

Teen Girl Sought in Pinellas Park Stabbing

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed “at least five times” during an altercation in the parking lot of a Pinellas Park apartment complex on the evening of July 18. The Pinellas Park Police Department said Tuesday they were searching for a 15-year-old girl suspected in the stabbing. Police said...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
The Free Press - TFP

26-Year-Old Man Arrested In Carrollwood Murder

TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a woman’s death earlier this year.  On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a female victim was discovered deceased near the 12000 block of Four Oaks Road.  Through investigative means,
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Baked Beans#Nexstar Media Inc
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thieves used speed -- and a rock -- to steal nearly $3,000 in cigarettes from a gas station in Bradenton July 15, police say. The Bradenton Police Department is investigating the burglary at a Shell gas station in the 3600 block of Cortez Road West. Shortly...
WFLA

Second suspect charged in Manatee Co. mall shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in connection to a Manatee County mall shooting that took place on Sunday, July 17, according to deputies. The shooting happened while the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shopping with a friend at the Ellenton Premium...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Remains of Missing Teen Identified--42 Years Later

After more than 40 years, the remains of a Tampa teenager have been unearthed at the one-time home of a convicted serial killer in Spring Hill. 17-year old Theresa Fillingim disappeared in 1980. Her sister, Margaret Johns, tells News Channel 8 she was contacted last year by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office for a DNA sample, and they recently told her the results. "So now," Johns said, "it gives me peace because I know I didn't lose her. She was taken."
SPRING HILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beach Beacon

Owner of Largo restaurant accused of selling drugs out of business

LARGO — The owner of Brickhouse Pizza in Largo is facing multiple drug charges after Pinellas County deputies say he was selling a large amount of narcotics out of the business. Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division arrested 49-year-old Blerim Ljena on July 19 after serving a search warrant...
LARGO, FL
WFLA

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Bradenton early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 400 block of 14th Street West. The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
10 Tampa Bay

2 additional people arrested, charged with attempted murder following shooting at Ellenton mall

ELLENTON, Fla. — The third and final person deputies say was involved in a Sunday shooting at the Ellenton Premium Outlets that injured an 18-year-old was arrested. The 17-year-old reportedly turned himself in at the sheriff's office's operations center Tuesday afternoon after a warrant was out for his arrest. He's facing similar charges to the other two of attempted murder and will be booked at the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
ELLENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Man heads to trial two years after random parking lot shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Two years after a random parking lot shooting in Tampa, a man is now headed to trial on eight charges, including four counts of first-degree attempted murder. Jarrod Mingo, who is accused of pulling the trigger two years ago, will represent himself in court during the trial. During Tuesday's court appearance, Mingo even refused to change out of his orange jail uniform.
TAMPA, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy