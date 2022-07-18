ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Mutual Insurance appoints Elizabeth Geary president, Insurance Solutions

Liberty Mutual Insurance Global Risk Solutions (GRS), today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Geary as President, Insurance Solutions. Geary will report to GRS President of Underwriting Matthew Moore, effective late August. Geary is an established strategic and operational leader with vast experience in portfolio optimization, cycle and volatility management,...

