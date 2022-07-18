ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Concordia grad, former Mad Ant McCall finding joy as basketball skills trainer

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dArxs_0gjuWj9t00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DJ McCall’s basketball journey has come full circle. After the game has taken across the world, the Concordia High School grad is now teaching the next generation of hoopers as a skills trainer with OPS.

“I’m super blessed to be here and still be in basketball and be on the court arguably more than I was as a player, and help others get better,” McCall said during the Mad Ants Basketball camp .

After wrapping up his college career at IUPUI, McCall earned his first professional opportunity in his hometown with the Mad Ants . He even earned an opportunity to play overseas with Spain during the 2020-21 season.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much more each level I went into, and I think that’s why I’ve been able to find success as a coach,” McCall said. “It’s because I’ve been a sponge. I think that was the biggest thing I learned from the management and coaching staff.”

McCall retired from basketball in August 2021, but was called back to the bench for the most recent G League season. With teams scrambling to fill rosters, McCall shuffled between three squads, including a brief reunion with the Mad Ants .

“I learned more about the game in those seven games than I maybe could’ve in any other situation,” McCall reflected. “I tried to be a sponge in that situation and bring that back to OPS.”

With his playing days behind him, McCall hopes his work can allow other kids to chase their basketball dreams.

“It’s just been a super cool situation for me to pass along what I’ve learned at all the levels I’ve been at and places I’ve been as a player,” McCall said. “I’m super thankful for the opportunity and to call this my job. I’m super blessed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Bigger Than Basketball adds Furst to fundraiser lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the Bigger Than Basketball Fundraiser takes place at the Fort Wayne Country Club on August 3rd another familiar face to Boilermaker basketball fans will be there – Summit City native and current Purdue player Caleb Furst. Furst has been added to a line-up of guests that includes former Purdue […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Snider hires Tharp as head girls basketball coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Snider girls basketball program has a new leader as the school announced its has hired Reggie Tharp as head coach of the Panthers. Tharp is a familiar name to Fort Wayne area basketball buffs. After a standout career at Concordia Lutheran High School, Tharp played college basketball briefly at […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne Champs knocked out of TBT in 2nd round

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – The quest to bring a million dollars in prize money back to the Summit City has come to an end, as the Fort Wayne Champs fell in the second round of The Basketball Tournament to Florida TNT by a score of 87-78 on Wednesday night. Fort Wayne was the fifth-seeded team […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Mat Peters, Cubs draft pick, goes 1-on-1 with WANE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From 260 to The Show? That dream is a bit closer to becoming a reality for Fort Wayne native Mat Peters, who was drafted in the 12th round by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Peters, selected 353rd overall, is a Bishop Dwenger graduate who pitched this past season at Ivy […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
WANE 15

Hummel, Kramer headline ‘Bigger Than Basketball’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row Fort Wayne native Rapheal Davis and his Boilermaker brethren will be holding the “Bigger Than Basketball” fundraiser in the Summit City, with proceeds of the event helping send local kids to basketball camp. The event, hosted by Crew Life, is set for August […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons Kpedi named to NABC Honors Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball student-athlete Ra Kpedi has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court which recognizes student-athletes for their work in the classroom. Kpedi started 32 games for the Mastodons last season, averaging 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. He shot a team-best 64.2 percent from […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne native Moore wins U.S. Adaptive Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate Kim Moore is the women’s champion at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, claiming the title by eight strokes over second place finisher Ryanne Jackson of Florida. Moore shot a +16 for the 54-hole tournament, including shooting a 76 in the final round to clinch […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Ind#The Concordia High School#The Mad Ants Basketball#Iupui Mccall#G League
WANE 15

Fort Wayne’s Peters drafted by Chicago Cubs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The amazing story of Mat Peters now has a new chapter as the Fort Wayne native has been picked in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. A Bishop Dwenger grad, Peters was only 5-foot-7 when he began his senior year with the Saints and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne Champs top Nasty Nati in TBT opener

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – So far, so good for the Fort Wayne Champs and their quest of $1 million, as the squad from the Summit City topped Nasty Nati 71-67 in the first round of the winner-takes-all event, The Basketball Tournament. Tayler Persons led Fort Wayne with 26 points and 8 rebounds, including nailing the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Luers legend Thomas back for league, eyes 10th pro season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Deshaun Thomas is nearing a decade as a pro basketball player, as the Bishop Luers graduate just wrapped up the season a few weeks ago playing for Bayern Munich – and spending that much time overseas makes it even sweeter when the sharp-shooter is back in his hometown. For the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Spain
dailyadvent.com

Miss Garrett pageant contestants

Eight Garrett High School seniors will be competing for the title of 2022 Miss Garrett at the 61st annual pageant at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 in the Performing Arts Center. Contestants are, from the left, Katherine Lewis, Courtney Barse, Kaylee Miller, Anna Zolman, Ryleigh VanBuskirk, Grace Hess and Katie...
GARRETT, IN
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Fort Wayne for Adults

Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a city with a lot to offer. It is home to several museums, local boutiques, and a chocolatier. Fort Wayne is also home to a hop river brewery, which serves up social beers and board games. If you’re planning a visit to Fort Wayne, you should consider purchasing travel insurance before you go. You can also find some fun things to do in Fort Wayne for adults at World Nomads.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Family of Dr. John Crawford plans Celebration of Life on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Celebration of Life is planned for late Fort Wayne City Councilman, Dr. John Crawford an obituary said Wednesday. The Celebration of Life will be on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Wellspring Food Bank, or Questa Education Foundation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Hot, humid Wednesday with possible late afternoon storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heat and humidity will continue this Wednesday with the hottest day of the work week on tap. Highs will reach the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. High humidity and lots of sunshine will make it feel more like the low triple digits across several counties. there is a slight chance for a few late afternoon thunderstorms mainly east of Fort Wayne, though most of the day will be dry and steamy. The heat wave will persist through the weekend.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

River levels are high and impacting river activities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The oppressive heat Wednesday made it difficult for some to do activities by the St. Marys River. Fort Wayne Outfitters has kayak rentals but had to turn away some customers Wednesday. Retail and Rental Manager of Fort Wayne Outfitters, Forrest Bandor, explained some alternatives for customers when the river levels are too high.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival lookback and cleanup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A year ago, Justin Shurley had to put on Three Rivers Festival mere weeks after becoming the event’s executive director. This time around the executive director had the whole year to plan the event, and even though cleanup has made him pull long hours the week after, he was thrilled with the outcome.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy