Concordia grad, former Mad Ant McCall finding joy as basketball skills trainer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DJ McCall’s basketball journey has come full circle. After the game has taken across the world, the Concordia High School grad is now teaching the next generation of hoopers as a skills trainer with OPS.

“I’m super blessed to be here and still be in basketball and be on the court arguably more than I was as a player, and help others get better,” McCall said during the Mad Ants Basketball camp .

After wrapping up his college career at IUPUI, McCall earned his first professional opportunity in his hometown with the Mad Ants . He even earned an opportunity to play overseas with Spain during the 2020-21 season.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much more each level I went into, and I think that’s why I’ve been able to find success as a coach,” McCall said. “It’s because I’ve been a sponge. I think that was the biggest thing I learned from the management and coaching staff.”

McCall retired from basketball in August 2021, but was called back to the bench for the most recent G League season. With teams scrambling to fill rosters, McCall shuffled between three squads, including a brief reunion with the Mad Ants .

“I learned more about the game in those seven games than I maybe could’ve in any other situation,” McCall reflected. “I tried to be a sponge in that situation and bring that back to OPS.”

With his playing days behind him, McCall hopes his work can allow other kids to chase their basketball dreams.

“It’s just been a super cool situation for me to pass along what I’ve learned at all the levels I’ve been at and places I’ve been as a player,” McCall said. “I’m super thankful for the opportunity and to call this my job. I’m super blessed.”

