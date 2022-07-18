ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: The Old Republic Creative Director Is Leaving BioWare

By Luis Gutierrez
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Boyd, the former creative director for Star Wars: The Old Republic, is leaving after 16 years at BioWare. Gary Mckay, the general manager of BioWare, stated that "He leaves SWTOR in excellent hands with an incredible team that will carry forward our vision for the game. We are committed to...

Related
epicstream.com

Disney Reportedly Erasing Rey Skywalker from Star Wars Canon

There's no denying that fans have mixed feelings about Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy and a lot of it had something to do with its lead character Rey. You see, when The Force Awakens introduced us to the character, many were thrilled about the idea of her being a complete "unknown" but over the course of the trilogy, it was evident that Lucasfilm was setting her up to be a descendant of a beloved character.
MOVIES
Benzinga

Hollywood Director Says Baby Yoda On Disney's 'Mandalorian' Was 'Completely Stolen' From This 1984 Hit

Baby Yoda of “The Mandalorian” series on Disney+, a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS, is “completely stolen” from Gizmo of the “Gremlins” films, said director Joe Dante. What Happened: Dante, who directed the 1984 film “Gremlins” and its 1990 sequel “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” brought up Baby Yoda in a recent interview with The San Francisco Chronicle.
MOVIES
Gamespot

No More Heroes 3 Launches On PC, PlayStation, And Xbox In October

No More Heroes 3 will no longer be a Nintendo Switch exclusive and is coming to other platforms on October 11. It will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam). A physical Day 1 Edition with new box art illustrations for PlayStation and Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Shares Excitement for Future Ahsoka Stories

The future is bright for Ahsoka Tano, who was become somewhat of a fixture in recent Star Wars storytelling following her initial debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In the coming years, that is expected to continue with both a new animated series called Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which will dive into Ahsoka's early origin story, as well as a live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series, which will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role following appearances on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what these new stories entail, it certainly seems like they'll bring significant new developments for the character, building on top of an already-compelling string of appearances and a passionate fandom. Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka across her animated appearances, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about those upcoming television series, and how excited she is to see the character's fanbase continue to grow.
MOVIES
Charles Boyd
GAMINGbible

Amazon's Fallout TV Series First Look Shows A Very Familiar Location

A first look at Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series has appeared online, and fans have been delighted to see a very familiar location. Amazon and Bethesda announced the collaboration back in 2020, revealing that the post-apocalyptic video game franchise will be adapted for the small screen by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. Bethesda boss Todd Howard is also attached as executive producer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Finally Reveals What Really Happened to Rey's Parents

One of the mysteries that ran across all three installments of the Star Wars sequels trilogy had to do with Rey's parents, who they were, and why they abandoned Rey on Jakku. Star Wars: The Force Awakens treated Rey as the hidden heir to some Force-based legacy. Star Wars: The Last Jedi upended expectations by revealing her parents were simple junk traders. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker doubled back again, revealing Rey is the genetic granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine and that her parents hid that lineage by becoming junk traders of no particular note. However, their full story hasn't been told until now. SPOILERS for Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith follow.
MOVIES
WWD

Getting to Know ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Moses Ingram

Click here to read the full article. Moses Ingram’s credits thus far are a tidy, short list, but already include projects most would dream of over the course of a much longer career. The 28-year-old Baltimore native began with “The Queen’s Gambit,” her first role out of drama school, which would earn her an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress. Up next was “The Tragedy of Macbeth” with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, before she went on to earn a role in a small little franchise called “Star Wars,” starring as Inquisitor Reva/Third Sister in the new Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”More...
BALTIMORE, MD
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Season 2 to Feature Major Game Character

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series officially launched late last week and has earned fairly significant praise from critics. It's got zombies, drama, suspense, and more, but one thing it doesn't have a ton of is explicit appearances from many characters from the video game franchise it adapts despite a number of Easter eggs. That said, showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed at least one character that will definitely be showing up should the adaptation receive a second-season pickup.
TV SERIES
FOXBusiness

Netflix turns to ‘Star Wars’ for franchise inspiration

Netflix broke Hollywood's rules to create a $82 billion global streaming colossus that the rest of the entertainment industry rushed to copy. But as growth slows, it is looking backwards for a way forward, borrowing a page from Walt Disney's playbook. The company that changed the way we watch television...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Mortal Kombat 2 Is Taking Another Big Step Forward By Bringing Back A Familiar Talent

Hollywood took its first stabs at the Mortal Kombat franchise in 1995 and 1997, and last year brought the long-awaited Mortal Kombat reboot to both theaters and HBO Max subscribers. This third stab earned better critical reception than its predecessors, and at the beginning of the year, WB officially greenlit Mortal Kombat 2. Today brings word that the sequel has taken another big step forward by bringing back the director.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Lucasfilm Scrapped Supposed Carrie Fisher Tribute in The Rise of Skywalker

Although Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016, the beloved actress was still one of the main fixtures of the franchise up until the end of the Skywalker saga. Despite the fact that the script for Episode IX didn't even exist before Carrie's passing, Lucasfilm made sure that Leia Organa would still get a proper send-off along with the saga she helped start in 1978.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #4 - The Gold Lantern Saga: Part Four

Now it’s the Legion of Super-Heroes’ turn to get stuck in a time they don’t belong in: the 21st century. Time for the greatest heroes of the future to see the reality of their heroes of the past. All this is happening because the Great Darkness is coming, and even as the truth behind it is about to be revealed, it may be too late to stop all from becoming nothing. It’s the heroes of two eras in ways you’ve never seen them before!
COMICS
Gamespot

Star Wars: Hunters Delayed To 2023

Star Wars: Hunters, the upcoming team-based combat game for Switch and iOS/Android, won't launch on schedule. Publisher Zynga announced today that the game is being delayed worldwide to 2023 so the studio can "meet the high expectations" of fans and the developers themselves. "We understand game delays are frustrating, however,...
VIDEO GAMES
Yardbarker

20 facts you might not know about 'The Force Awakens'

The first Star Wars trilogy was beloved. The prequels were loathed. George Lucas stepped away from the franchise and handed it over to Disney. They then decided to get back in the business of telling Star Wars stories. Having been hurt by the prequels, there was some skepticism heading into The Force Awakens. As the box office shows, though, there was also enthusiasm. We’ll get to that, and more, in these 20 trivia tidbits.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #5 - The Devil Nezha Chapter Five: Sacrifice Play

THE FIRST ARC OF WORLD'S FINEST CONCLUDES WITH A SHOCKING FORESHADOWING OF DCU EVENTS TO COME! The sinister machinations of the devil Nezha have run ragged the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight ever since he made his first terrifying debut in Detective Comics #1050…but what secrets does this villain hold for the future of the DCU? Clues abound for the next big DCU series in this climactic final chapter to the first arc of World’s Finest!
COMICS
Collider

‘Fallout’ Series Set Photos Bring the Super Duper Mart to Life [Exclusive]

With the filming of Prime Video's Fallout series adaptation of the popular video game franchise starting up back in late June, fans have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the new show. With a very big thank you to Collider reader GK from Staten Island, we can bring you some behind-the-scenes images of the exterior set of the Super Duper Mart — a now destroyed supermarket that has made appearances across multiple entries in the post-apocalyptic series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: First Andor TV Spot Features New Footage

After being in production for years, fans caught their first look at Star Wars: Andor earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration, with a new TV spot for the upcoming series including new footage from the adventure. The TV spot features dialogue from a handful of characters, reminding audiences that, despite the title, it won't entirely focus on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, though he will obviously be an integral component of the narrative. Check out the new TV spot for Star Wars: Andor below and stay tuned for updates on the series before it premieres on Disney+ on August 31st.
MOVIES

