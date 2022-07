Oscar Meyer WeinermobileAutoblog Newton Downtown Car Show. WSLS 10 is reporting that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will soon arrive in the Star City. if you have never seen it in person now is your chance. On Tuesday, July 19, Keagan, AKA “Chili Cheez Keagz” the driver of the Wienermobile, announced that the Oscar Mayer hot dog on wheels will arrive in Roanoke on July 21 and remain until July 24. The vehicle is 27-foot-long and will be available at the following locations and times over the weekend for tours.

