Summer has arrived in Midcoast Maine and Saturday, July 23 is the annual Summerfest. This celebration is a very special time in Wiscasset and Second Hand Prose (Used Book Room) is having a special sale to mark this occasion. This is the perfect time to add to your book collection. The Used Book Room has a wonderful selection of almost new books for all ages. To celebrate this special season, we are running a special sale. Bring your own bag and fill it to the brim for only $5!

WISCASSET, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO