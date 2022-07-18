Bruins announce signings of Jack Ahcan, Matt Filipe, Ryan Mast

Varady, 44, has spent the last four seasons as a coach in the Arizona Coyotes organization, including three seasons as head coach of the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners from 2018-20 and 2021-22. During his tenure with the Roadrunners, Varady compiled a 93-84-11-6 record and led the team to its first-ever Pacific Division title in 2019-20. He also served as head coach of the Pacific Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. Before returning for his second stint with the Roadrunners in 2021-22, Varady made his debut behind an NHL bench as an assistant coach for the Coyotes during the 2020-21 campaign, helping the team to a 24-26-6 record.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO