ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins announce signings of Jack Ahcan, Matt Filipe, Ryan Mast

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins announced three signings Monday, but none of the players were named Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci or David Pastrnak. The B's signed 2021 sixth-round draft pick Ryan...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

CANADIAN FORWARD HAS KHL CONTRACT TERMINATED AFTER REFUSING TO RETURN TO LEAGUE

A Canadian forward has refused to return to the KHL despite being under contract for the 2022-23 season. Due to his refusal, HC Vityaz has terminated the last year of his two-year contract. 26-year-old Daniel Audette played for Vityaz last season, racking up 39 points (17G, 22A) in 45 games....
NHL
NBC Sports

Newly acquired Bruins center Pavel Zacha files for salary arbitration

The NHLPA announced Sunday that 24 players have elected salary arbitration, and one of them is Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha. The B's acquired Zacha from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for veteran forward Erik Haula last Wednesday. Zacha is a restricted free agent. His contract with the Devils...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Zacha, Pastrnak, Bergeron & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, general manager Don Sweeney moved Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Pavel Zacha last week. Meanwhile, contract talks with David Pastrnak are ongoing, but according to one source, it may take some time before a deal is done. Another contract management is waiting eagerly to be signed is Patrice Bergeron’s, who continues to remain undecided on whether or not he will play another season. Last but certainly not least, Jack Ahcan has agreed to a one-year extension for the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Red Wings hire Jay Varady as assistant coach

Varady, 44, has spent the last four seasons as a coach in the Arizona Coyotes organization, including three seasons as head coach of the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners from 2018-20 and 2021-22. During his tenure with the Roadrunners, Varady compiled a 93-84-11-6 record and led the team to its first-ever Pacific Division title in 2019-20. He also served as head coach of the Pacific Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. Before returning for his second stint with the Roadrunners in 2021-22, Varady made his debut behind an NHL bench as an assistant coach for the Coyotes during the 2020-21 campaign, helping the team to a 24-26-6 record.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
CBS Boston

Mookie Betts crashes Red Sox All-Star Game photo

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have three players in Los Angeles for this year's MLB All-Star Game. It's a lower total than usual, but that trio has plenty of friends on hand at Dodger Stadium.One of those friends even had a little fun with his former teammates. As Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez posed for photos on the field Monday afternoon, former Red Sox All-Star and World Series champ Mookie Betts jumped in on the fun.Betts photobombed the Boston trio, but no one seemed to mind. The three current Red Sox embraced their former teammate and everyone had...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Sting
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ worst move of 2022 NBA offseason

The Boston Celtics have had a very successful start to the 2022 NBA offseason. After coming up two games short of winning a title in the 2022 NBA Finals, the front office came into the offseason with a clear plan of what they wanted to accomplish, and through a few shrewd moves, they have managed […] The post Celtics’ worst move of 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#Ohl#Ahl
NBC Sports

JaMychal Green taking Thunder buyout, signing with Warriors

The Thunder acquired JaMychal Green from the Nuggets in a salary dump just to get a draft pick. Green was never long for Oklahoma City. The 32-year-old just doesn’t make sense on a rebuilding team with plenty of young players to fill roster spots. Green will be a more-logical...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

New Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has talked to Bergeron 'a couple of times'

We're now a week into NHL free agency and Patrice Bergeron still hasn't officially revealed whether he's coming back to the Boston Bruins or retiring. Based on reports, plus public comments from Bruins management and ownership, it sounds like Bergeron will be returning. But as of now, nothing has been announced.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Alabama Basketball: JD Davison is going to make Celtics roster

By drafting former Alabama basketball player JD Davison, the Boston Celtics may have made the steal of the NBA Draft. Davison was not just Boston’s best Summer League player, he was one of the best among all teams. According to Celtics’ team reporter Taylor Snow, Davison set a Boston, Summer League record with 41 assists. More impressive is the average of 8.2 assists was second-best for Boston and the third-best in the Summer League’s history.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Warriors

Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated

He called it his "best" season as a professional basketball player but Andrew Wiggins has one regret. After becoming an NBA All-Star and winning his first championship with the Golden State Warriors, the former member of the Minnesota Timberwolves says he wishes he didn't get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Ducks, Canucks, Bruins, Flames, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Anaheim Ducks are looking for a defenseman. How much are they willing to pay to get one? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are seeing negotiations with David Pastrnak drag out. The Vancouver Canucks have been told by J.T Miller’s camp that there’s a pathway to getting an extension done and a Matthew Tkachuk trade could happen this week.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Ranking New York Rangers top NHL ready prospects

The New York Rangers will be looking to fill out some key spots in their lineup next season with low-cost, high-reward talent due to salary cap constraints. Free agency brought that stark reality to life when they let all their unrestricted free agents walk. Ryan Strome, Andrew Copp, Frank Vatrano, Justin Braun, and very likely Tyler Motte will not be wearing Rangers’ blue next season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

How Devers, other Red Sox fared in MLB All-Star Game

The stars were out Tuesday night in Los Angeles for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez represented the Boston Red Sox at this year's Midsummer Classic. Devers got the start at third base while Bogaerts and Martinez came off the bench for the American League.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy