ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats, the Pentagon said Monday, announcing two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025.

Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, said the contracts will provide 28 satellites, as the U.S. moves to greatly expand and enhance its ability to counter increasing threats from Russia and China.

Both countries have been making strides in their development of hypersonic missiles, which are more difficult to track and shoot down because they maneuver more in flight than conventional weapons that travel in predictable paths. Last year China tested what U.S. officials said was a hypersonic missile, and Russia has used the weapons in strikes during the war in Ukraine.

“Russia and China have been developing and testing hypersonic glide vehicles — these advanced missiles that are extremely maneuverable,” Tournear told Pentagon reporters Monday. “These satellites are specifically designed to go after that next generation version of threats out there so that we can detect and track these hypersonic maneuvering vehicles and predict their impact point.”

Additional funding for the program was provided by Congress specifically in response to concerns in the Indo-Pacific region, in response to China’s rapidly progressing military development.

Hypersonic weapons are defined as anything traveling beyond Mach 5, or five times faster than the speed of sound. That’s about 3,800 mph (6,100 kph). Intercontinental ballistic missiles far exceed that threshold but travel in a predictable path, making it possible to intercept them.

Historically, Tournear said, the U.S. has not flown satellites that were designed to detect and go after such maneuverable hypersonic weapons. Currently, he said, “we have limited capability to do that tracking aspect.” He added, however, that “clearly we don’t have zero capability to do tracking.”

The new satellites, he said, will enable the U.S. to detect the launch, follow the hypersonic missile as it changes course, calculate where it is heading and provide that data to forces who can launch interceptors.

The contracts were awarded to teams led by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. of Melbourne, Fla., and Northrop Grumman Strategic Space Systems of Redondo Beach, Calif. L3Harris will produce 14 satellites at a cost of about $700 million, and Northrop will produce 14 at a cost of about $617 million. The total cost of the program, including the launches and ground control and support, will be about $2.5 billion.

Tournear said the program represents a shift for the U.S. toward a larger, overlapping system of satellites. Rather than relying on larger, more expensive satellites that stay in orbit for 15 or more years, the U.S. will have a greater number of cheaper satellites that would be replaced about every five years.

One set, he said, would be at a lower orbit of about 1,000 kilometers, and a second set would be at a medium orbit of about 10,000-20,000 kilometers, providing a more resilient presence. He said the first 28 satellites would likely be followed by a second group of about 54.

Earlier this year, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced that they will work together to develop hypersonic missiles. The April announcement came amid growing concerns about China’s escalating military assertiveness in the Pacific. Last October, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that China had conducted a test of a hypersonic weapon, calling it a “very significant event” that was “very concerning.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Breakthrough: Army’s Hypersonic Weapon Could Be Operational Next Month

Firing weapons at five times the speed of sound changes the paradigm for current concepts of operation. Beneath the surface of continued discussions about Chinese and Russian hypersonic weapon tests, the United States has also made breakthrough progress with a first-of-a-kind hypersonic platform. The U.S. Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), for instance, is on track to be operational as soon as next year. The prototypes exist and have been in development for many years. In anticipation of entering the weapon into operational service, the U.S. Army is planning an aggressive testing schedule.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Pentagon#Congress
NBC News

U.S. intelligence reveals Russia planning to annex captured Ukraine territory

New U.S. intelligence is revealing that Russia is laying the groundwork to permanently keep the territory it captured in Ukraine by annexing it. This would mean that Russia would consider any attack on the area as an attack on Russia itself. The U.S. is sending weapons to Ukraine on the condition they not be fired into Russia territory. If the weapons are fired in the newly annexed territory, it could create a crisis. Meanwhile, Russian President Putin made a high profile visit to Iran to show that his country still has allies, also including China and India.July 19, 2022.
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

High-altitude hot air balloons are the newest US weapon against Russia and China

If you can't beat them then fly high above them. That seems to be the Pentagon's latest plan for beating Russia and China in the arms race. The U.S. is investing in high-altitude inflatables that can conduct surveillance from between 60,000 and 90,000 feet, according to a report from Politico. The balloons will be added to the Pentagon’s extensive surveillance network and could eventually serve to track hypersonic weapons.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Nothing Will Be Able to Hide From the Navy’s New SPY-6 Radar

The AN/SPY-6 family of radar systems is now being integrated as a series of variants intended to meet the mission needs of specific ship classes. Navy destroyers, amphibious assault ships, and even aircraft carriers are now being engineered with a new generation of longer-range high-fidelity radar technology able to identify threats with great specificity.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
The Drive

New B61-12 Bomb’s Precision Unusable By Some Nuclear Strike Jets

The tail kit guidance system is a central feature of the B61-12 nuclear bomb, each one of which costs more than its weight in gold. The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that there are currently no plans for U.S. Air Force or NATO F-16 Viper fighters or Germany's Panavia Tornado swing combat jets to be able to employ the forthcoming B61-12 nuclear bomb in its signature guided mode. At present, there are only requirements for the Air Force's F-15E Strike Eagle combat jets and B-2A Spirit stealth bombers, as well as the service's future B-21A Raider stealth bombers and certain American and NATO F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, to be able to make use of the weapon's precision guidance tail kit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

Iran Unveils Ominous New Naval ‘Drone-Carrier Division’

The unit, supported by drone-laden ships and submarines, is another sign of the asymmetric capabilities unmanned aerial vehicles provide. The Iranian Navy has announced the introduction of what it's calling its inaugural “drone-carrier” division. A corresponding unveiling ceremony aired on Iranian state TV showing the navy launching drones from various ships and even a submarine. The display points to Iran's ongoing push to not only acquire more weaponized drone capabilities and capacity, but to deploy those systems via a diversified set of vectors — including from the sea. The new division was revealed while President Joe Biden was visiting Saudi Arabia in an effort to foster local support as tensions with Iran continue to rise just days after reports began to surface citing that Iran had offered to supply Russia with a significant amount of both armed and unarmed drones on an expedited timeline to bolster its invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin's Private Army Lowers Recruiting Standards After Heavy Losses: U.K.

The notorious Russian military company Wagner Group is lowering its recruiting standards after heavy losses sustained in the war against Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Monday. In an intelligence update, the British defense ministry noted that Russia has used Wagner to reinforce front-line forces and to "mitigate manning shortfalls...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Pentagon and Lockheed Reach Deal to Build 375 F-35 Fighter Jets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense agreed with Lockheed Martin Corp to build about 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, the two parties said on Monday, amid expectations the price of the most common version of the aircraft would increase due to inflation and slower production. "We...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy