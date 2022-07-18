ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana mall shooter waited in food court bathroom for over an hour; Victims include married couple

By Stephanie Pagones
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gunman who opened fire in an Indiana mall on Sunday evening was a 20-year-old man who brought two firearms to the building and waited inside a bathroom for more than an hour before fatally shooting three people, including a married couple, and wounding two more, officials said. The...

The Associated Press

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
GREENWOOD, IN
WREG

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. […]
The Associated Press

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. None of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, the coroner’s office said. Also, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement Tuesday saying surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday.
GREENWOOD, IN
101.1. The Wiz

‘Good Guy With A Gun’: Indiana Mall Shooting Sparks Racially Selective Narrative

On Sunday, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman walked into a Greenwood Park Mall food court in Greenwood, Indiana, carrying a rifle and pistol with access to another rifle and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, according to the New York Times. He killed three people and injured two others and he surely would have killed many more if not for 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, who was legally carrying a concealed gun while shopping in the mall with his girlfriend. Dicken shot and killed Sapirman about two minutes into the shooting spree. Dicken is a hero—he’s also a rarity.
GREENWOOD, IN
