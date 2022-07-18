ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lupton, CO

From NFL quarterback to mushroom farmer: Jake Plummer's journey from the gridiron to the fields of Fort Lupton

By Romi Bean
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

"It was destined for me to be here," former Bronco Jake Plummer told CBS4's Romi Bean.

These days, Plummer is about as far away from a football field as you can get. The former Broncos quarterback spends his days hard at work at the MyCOLove mushroom farm in Fort Lupton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2km3Pc_0gjuVT1M00

"We're talking about community, collaboration and connection. One of our main goals and missions here at MyCOLove is to put a lot of intent and love into the mushrooms that we're growing," Plummer said.

The process of growing mushrooms is complicated and lengthy. But for Plummer and his team, it's a labor of love.

"We're growing these mushrooms and extracting them so people can have a different approach to their health and wellness," he said. "That's a real powerful thing. So we handle it with extreme care and diligence."

Plummer's passion for medicinal and functional mushrooms stems from the benefits he's experienced in his health and wellness journey.

"I haven't been sick at all," Plummer explained. "I sleep really well now. I feel less fatigue, less stress, My gut health, my body, my digestion, my energy levels, pain in my joints has gone away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpI6P_0gjuVT1M00
DENVER - NOVEMBER 19: Jake Plummer #16 of the Denver Broncos passes the ball during the game against the San Diego Chargers on November 19, 2006 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. GETTY

Like so many NFL stars, Jake retired with his fair share of bumps and bruises. He believes incorporating mushrooms into the diet can be a total gamechanger for both current and former athletes.

"Every current player should be taking these as a preventative medicine," he said. "As an athlete, I wish I had this knowledge back when I was playing. I think it would have helped me deal with stress and come out of the game a little less beat up and less zapped from the intensity of the environment I was living in for so long."

As far as breaking into the NFL, it's all about education and overcoming the stigma that surrounds mushrooms.

The process to get it in there is going to be a tough one because the misconception of, 'Oh I can't have my players tripping out.' But don't you want them focused, sleeping better, stressing less and coming into work refreshed and ready to go? Anybody would want that. So the process is to get it in the right hands and I'm working on that."

Plummer is hoping to use his voice to help educate others about the benefits of mushrooms, and not just athletes, but everyone looking to find a natural way to improve their health and wellbeing.

"It's a true gift given to me to spread the word to people who are interested and maybe tired of being sick and tired," Plummer said. "You don't hallucinate taking Reishi, Lions Mane, Turkey tail and Cordyceps. You may trip out on how good you feel, but you won't be tripping."

For more information on Jake's projects, visit www.mycolove.farm and www.getumbo.com.

Comments / 69

Kelly Plandel
2d ago

The grocery store where I lives gets the lions mane mushrooms. You can bread them and fry them or just Sautee them in white wine. They're amazing and remind you of 🦞 lobster. Dip the fried ones in butter.

Reply(7)
21
Writestuff
2d ago

Mushrooms need A LOT of manure to grow. You can smell mushroom farms miles away if the wind is blowing in your direction.

Reply(7)
4
William Thatcher
2d ago

Jake the Snake! Hey dude had some awesome games once in awhile in college and pros

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Lupton, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Fort Lupton, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#Mushroom#Broncos#American Football
FanSided

Buccaneers making obvious mistake with Tom Brady heading into 2022 season

The Buccaneers look like they are going to miss the chance to put Tom Brady on the field as their quarterback wearing one of the best jerseys in sports. In the grand scheme of things, the Buccaneers moving away from the all-time great creamsicle jerseys in favor of anything else was one of the worst decisions made by the team that was not directly related to winning and losing.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Bears Star Announces He's Retiring At 28

After spending six seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Goldman, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly informed the team that he's retiring. Prior to signing with the Falcons, Goldman was with the Chicago Bears. They selected...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Tony Romo On Troy Aikman Deal: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster Tony Romo knows a thing or two about landing a huge contract. Romo landed one during his playing days with the Dallas Cowboys. He's landed one in broadcasting, too. The former NFL star is reportedly making close to $18 million per season at CBS...
NFL
Inside The Warriors

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy