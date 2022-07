COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Clayton County police say a woman who was being held against her will was found tied up and shot to death at a home. Police said they were called to reports of a person shot on the 5500 block of Riverdale Road in College Park early in the morning on July 5. Police found a woman with her hands and feet tied together in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO