Which AFC South Rival Players Would Help the Jaguars the Most?

By John Shipley
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been at the bottom of the AFC South for quite some time now, with the franchise finishing with four consecutive last-place finishes after winning the AFC South crown in 2017.

There are several reasons for the last-place finishes, ranging from off-field drama, poor quarterback player and even poorer coaching hires. But one big reason for the Jaguars' inability to climb out of the AFC South cellar over the last four years has been the fact that each of their rivals has a number of blue-chip caliber players who can turn games upside down on a whim.

So, which players on each AFC South rival squad would be able to do the same for the Jaguars if possible? In short, who is one player on each team who would help the Jaguars the most? From the Colts to the Titans to the Texans, we break it down below.

Indianapolis Colts: Quenton Nelson

The Jaguars already have one of the league's best guards in right guard Brandon Scherff, so why not give them the best guard duo in football? Quenton Nelson has earned a reputation as arguably the best interior lineman the NFL since he entered the league in 2018, and he would fill a big need for the Jaguars at left guard. The Jaguars are excited about the potential of third-year guard Ben Bartch, but Nelson is as elite as it gets.

According to Sports Info Solutions, only one guard (Michael Onwenu) recorded more points earned per snap than Nelson's 0.39. For context, Andrew Norwell recorded 0.32 points earned per snap and Ben Bartch recorded 0.028. Nelson is a truly elite player who would be right up there with Scherff when it comes to a list of the best players on the Jaguars' roster, along with giving them one of the top guard duos in the NFL.

Houston Texans: Brandin Cooks

When it comes to the AFC South, there is no player who represents big-play ability at wide receiver like Brandin Cooks. Cooks is arguably the most underrated receiver in the entire NFL entering 2022, continuing to produce in non-ideal situations and establishing himself as a legit deep threat. Cook's two years in Houston have seen him record 171 catches for 2,187 yards and 12 touchdowns, figures that would surely have helped the Jaguars' offense during that span.

According to SIS, Cooks recorded 2.2 yards per route ran and recorded 0.047 points earned per route. For context's sake, the Jaguars' leader in each stat was Laquon Treadwell with 1.7 yards per route ran and 0.46 points earned per route. The Jaguars spent big at receiver this offseason in hopes of finding a bonafide playmaker, but Cooks offers even more in that regard than Christian Kirk and Zay Jones do.

Tennessee Titans: S Kevin Byard

No defense recorded fewer turnovers than the Jaguars last season, with Jacksonville being the only defense that failed to generate double-digit takeaways. A big reason for this was the lack of impact plays from the safety position, with the Jaguars keeping their top playmaker on the bench in Andre Cisco. The Jaguars are expected to start Cisco in 2022, but adding a safety like Kevin Byard next to him would elevate the Jaguars' defense even more.

Only three Jaguars safeties have recorded two or more interceptions in a season since 2019: Jarrod Wilson and Ronnie Harrison recorded two in 2019 and Andrew Wingard picked off two in 2020. In that span, Byard has had four seasons in which he has recorded four or more interceptions, establishing himself as one of the best ballhawks in the entire NFL.

#Jaguars#Afc South#Titans#Texans#American Football#Afc South Rival Players
