Where to find the ‘Best Burger’ in Ohio

By Danielle Cotterman
 2 days ago
Courtesy: Swensons Drive-IN

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WJW) – A popular Akron-based drive-in opened for the first time in Boardman, and customers were eagerly waiting.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Swensons opened its newest location to a full parking lot.

The drive-in is known for its signature burgers and milkshakes. The drive-in was recently deemed “Ohio’s Best Burger” by Reader’s Digest and has been touted by Akron-native and NBA Star Lebron James.

The Boardman location is the brand’s 19th location, but the first in the Mahoning Valley.

Courtesy: Swensons Drive-In

“From the moment we broke ground, the energy in Boardman has been incredible; it feels like home,” said Swensons’ CEO Jeff Flowers.

Before opening the new location, Swensons hosted three days of community events that helped raise $4,000 for Boardman and Poland Athletics. The drive-in said community engagement is a hallmark of their company.

And although the drive-in is known for its burgers, Swensons says their menu has something for everyone from a fried bologna sandwich to their meatless Salad Boy (veggie burger).

The restaurant’s Boardman location can be found: 1247 Boardman Poland Rd., Poland, OH 44514

