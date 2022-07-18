ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, LA

Meth, weed, oxy, and more found in Lockport home, 3 arrested

By Victoria Cristina
 2 days ago
LOCKPORT, La. (WGNO) — Three people were arrested in Lafourche Parish after a search of their residence turned up several types of narcotics, according to police. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson announced the arrests.

According to police, Narcotics Agents were conducting an investigation related to illegal drug sales out of one of the suspect’s homes. All three suspects are Lockport residents. They are:

  • 57-year-old Robert Adams
  • 49-year-old Randy Thibodeaux
  • 57-year-old Rebecca Shea

With an arrest warrant in hand for Thibodeaux and a search warrant for Adams’ residence, police proceeded to the 4th Street location on July 14. Inside the home, Agents say they located methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia. All three arrested individuals were at the residence at the time of the search.

Adams was charged with maintaining a structure for narcotics use and possession of oxycodone, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was released after posting $11,000 bail.

Thibodeaux was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine, and his bail is set at $30,000.

Shea was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000.

WWL-AMFM

Man shot dead on Chef Menteur, NOPD investigates

The New Orleans Police Department are investigating a Homicide that left a 29-year-old man dead. The offense occurred shortly before 12:30 A.M., in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting and upon their arrival, officers located the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
