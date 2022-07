A bombshell lawsuit targeting the powerful Chairman of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey is laying bare the ugly side of politics and family. As chairman of the Port Authority, Kevin O'Toole is one of the most powerful public officials in New Jersey. His decades as a local and state official gives him a long reach into Garden State politics and significant influence over many aspects of public policy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO