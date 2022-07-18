ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Abortions won’t be prosecuted in Cleveland: Mayor

By Talia Naquin
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16V98a_0gjuU0mz00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released new information Monday regarding some city policies following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the dangerous restrictions on abortion that have followed, the City is committed to protecting residents’ ability to seek the reproductive health care options that they choose for themselves,” Mayor Justin Bibb said in a press release.

The mayor and council released a list of how reproductive rights will be protected in Cleveland.

1. Non-Prosecution

Chief Prosecutor Aqueelah Jordan, in collaboration with Law Director Mark Griffin, have pledged that no City attorney will prosecute, refer for prosecution, or otherwise participate in charging any abortion-related crimes.

2. De-Prioritizing Enforcement

Any investigation into and enforcement of criminal abortion-related charges will now become the lowest priority for the use of City resources, including personnel, time, and funds. This applies to all employees in the City’s executive branch, including the police.

While employees have a duty to uphold the law, the Mayor must also make decisions about how the City spends its limited resources. For police, job number one is keeping Cleveland safe, not prioritizing enforcement of unjust restrictions against vulnerable people. This is even more important considering that both Cleveland and Cuyahoga County prosecutors have committed not to prosecute any abortion charges that reach their desk.

3. Reproductive Freedom Fund

The Mayor is working together with Cleveland City Council to introduce and pass legislation to create a $100,000 “Reproductive Freedom Fund” that would cover travel, logistics, and lodging expenses for Cleveland residents and City employees seeking a legal abortion in a nearby state. This will be an essential resource that ensures all Clevelanders can get the care that they choose for themselves, even when that care is not available locally.

4. City Employee Insurance

Human Resources is exploring the City’s options for its employees’ health insurance plans, to determine whether all health insurance plans offered could cover elective abortions if an employee seeks care out-of-state.

5. Commitment to Not Keeping Pregnancy Information

Under the Bibb Administration, information about individuals’ pregnancy status that would identify a doctor or patient will not be exchanged except in the case of a medical emergency to treat a patient or with the patient’s consent for the purpose of treatment, payment, or health care operations. This is to ensure that this information, inadvertently or purposely kept, is not used against those individuals in the future prosecution of an abortion-related crime or to stigmatize or retaliate against them.

The City will do everything that can be done to refrain from keeping or disclosing this information unless medically necessary or otherwise required by law to disclose for the purpose of treatment, payment, or health care operations.

6. Representing Clevelanders at the Ohio Supreme Court

All people and families in Ohio have been under attack since Roe was overturned, but Clevelanders face unique challenges—not just because we are the only majority-minority big city in Ohio, but because of the unique disinvestment that has plagued the City relative to its peers.

The Ohio Supreme Court is currently considering a challenge to the state law banning abortions after six weeks (S.B. 23). Ohioans’ reproductive rights are directly before the Court, and to elevate Clevelanders’ voices to the highest court in the state, the City is in the process of submitting an amicus brief (“friend of the court” brief) on its residents’ behalf in support of overturning Ohio’s six-week ban.

“We must do everything in our power to defend a woman’s right to choose what happens with her own body – not allow government or activist judges that control,” shared Council President Blaine A. Griffin. Mayor Bibb added, “Reproductive rights are human rights, and I am committed to protecting those rights to the maximum extent that I can.”

Comments / 6

Cora Ida Dora
1d ago

It would be setting a better example to Americans if all government would follow the law.Cleveland already has had enough bad examples set by elected officials who feel that they are above the law.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Convicted former Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson asks for early prison release because of health issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Convicted former Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson on Tuesday asked a judge to order his release from federal prison because of a myriad of health issues. Johnson, 76, asked for compassion release, which allows for inmates to be released early for “extraordinary and compelling reasons,” including advanced...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Bibb, Griffin Announce Cleveland Abortion Policies Post Roe

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and City Council President Blaine Griffin announced Monday a suite of city policies related to reproductive healthcare. The policies emerged, they said, from weeks of discussion in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision, in which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. These policies are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
clevelandmagazine.com

Can a Cleveland Republican Actually Win the Cuyahoga County Executive Election?

Lee Weingart swears he has a chance against Chris Ronayne. We dig into his chances and their platforms ahead of November. It’s been more than 25 years since a Republican has held an executive-level position in Cuyahoga County. That Republican was Lee Weingart — and he’s on the ballot again, facing off against Democrat Chris Ronayne in November to become the next Cuyahoga County executive.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Mayor#Ohio Supreme Court#Cleveland City Council#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Local#Wjw#The Supreme Court#City
WKYC

Summit County Judge Amy Corrigall Jones to step down from judicial seat in August

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story from 2020 that featured Judge Amy Corrigall Jones. Judge Amy Corrigall Jones, a longtime Administrative Judge of the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, announced Monday that she will leave her judicial seat to pursue a new professional venture after her last day in office on August 5, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Cleveland.com

Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools to continue prohibition against teachers carrying firearms

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Brecksville-Broadview Heights school board will continue to prohibit teachers from carrying firearms or other deadly weapons in school buildings. Board President Mark Dosen expressed that position at the latest school board meeting June 29. The board was responding to House Bill 99 -- signed into law June 13 by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine -- which will significantly reduce the number of training hours needed for a district employee to carry weapons in a school.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Evening Briefing: First-time buyers frustrated with housing market, new Cuyahoga County Democratic Party chair and House to vote on bill protecting marriage equality

Good evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Southwest winds will keep things hot and humid on Wednesday. Heat index values may get close to 100 degrees near the Ohio River. Skies will be dry during the day but around 5 pm showers and storms will move northwest to southeast for the rest of the evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Shoot for free at these 5 Ohio ranges

Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Akron Police Chief Defended Officers Removing Name Tags Because That's How They Roll in Cleveland

During a Monday morning press conference, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett explained once again why he'd permitted his officers to remove their name tags during days of heated protest activity. Demonstrations have been ongoing in the Rubber City, 40 miles south of Cleveland, ever since officials released body cam footage of the June 27 shooting death of Jayland Walker.
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy