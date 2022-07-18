ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Luxury apartments planned for uptown will include affordable units, officials say

By Charlotte Kramon
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

A 353-unit luxury apartment complex in uptown Charlotte will include 106 units for residents below the city’s median income when it opens in 2024, nonprofit real estate company Inlivian said Monday.

The mixed-income residential community at 8th and North Tryon streets will be the first of its kind in North Carolina, Inlivian said. Census data show the median income in Charlotte is $65,359.

This rendering shows the North Tryong Street view of a 353-unit apartment building planned to open at 8th Street in uptown Charlotte, NC, in 2024 under a partnership between nonprofit Inlivian and developer Urban Atlantic. Odell

Today, affordable rents for those earning 30% and 60% of the area median income (AMI) range from $530 to $1,220, and $1,400 to $1,700 for those earning 80%, according to Caroline Kenney, director of public-private ventures at Urban Atlantic. Market rents range from $1,800 to $3,600, she said.

The $115 million project is a partnership between Inlivian, Charlotte’s housing authority , and Urban Atlantic , a mixed-use housing developer based in Bethesda, Maryland. Inlivian brought in Urban Atlantic to help execute the vision. Urban Atlantic has worked on other projects in North Carolina.

Nationwide, Urban Atlantic has worked across the East Coast and as far west as Memphis, but the developer primarily builds in and around Washington.

“The same market strengths that have brought such an incredible wave of development to Charlotte certainly attracted us,” Kenney told The Charlotte Observer.

Kenney said the company hopes local stakeholders will continue to support inclusive development as it moves further south.

This rendering shows the College Street view of a 353-unit apartment building planned to open in 2024 under a partnership between Charlotte nonprofit Inlivian and developer Urban Atlantic. Odell

Preliminary work is underway on the site of the vacant Hall House , formerly Barringer Hotel , and construction is scheduled to begin in the early fall, Inlivian said.

The building will feature 1940s-era art deco architecture, and amenities will include a spa pool, co-working cafe, rooftop terrace, dog park, and sports courts.

Inside, there will be one-, two- and three-bedroom units, in addition to studio apartments. The affordable units will be evenly dispersed.

“Every Charlotte resident deserves a place to call home that brings them pride and sets them up for success,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Mark Jerrell said in an Inlivian news release. “(Inlivian) is opening doors that will provide more access to many of the city’s best amenities, which for too long have been available to high-income individuals only.”

The now-vacant Hall House along North Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC, once was known as the Barringer Hotel. The building will be razed for a new mixed-income apartment building, Inlivian, formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority, announced on Monday, July 18, 2022. David T. Foster III/Observer file photo

IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

