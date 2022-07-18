4 dead after plane registered in Tampa crashes at Vegas airport, report says

(WFLA) — Four people were killed Sunday when two single-engine airplanes collided with each other at the North Las Vegas Airport, according to reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Piper PA-46, registered in Tampa, collided with a Cessna 172, also a single-engine plane, while preparing to land, Nexstar’s KLAS reported.

(Courtesy of CNLV Fire Department)

The Piper then crashed into a field east of the runway while the Cessna fell into a nearby water retention pond.

A statement from the Clark County Department of Aviation said read, “There were no survivors.” There were two people aboard each aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.