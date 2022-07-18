ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

EF0 tornado confirmed to have hit Sunday in Pickaway, Fairfield counties

(WCMH) — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday morning that an EF0 tornado touched down in Pickaway and Fairfield county Sunday afternoon.

According to the NWS, an EF0 tornado has estimated winds of 40-72 mph and can cause light damage in the effected area.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person was injured due to the storm four miles south of Circleville and that an alert from the NWS said someone was trapped inside a camper when the wind blew it over.

Nearby, Logan Elm High School was also damaged in the storm. Storage trailers were moved across the school’s parking lot, with one nearly being pushed into a building. The fence around the football field was also damaged.

