Felton, CA

Felton man dies after hitting tree on Highway 9

By Ricardo Tovar
 2 days ago
FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said that a person died after going off the road on Sunday morning on Highway 9 north of California Drive.

The 31-year-old Dylan Charette of Felton was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on Highway 9 at an unknown speed at 2:28 a.m.

For whatever reason, he went off the road and hit a power pole and overturned down an embankment before crashing with a tree. He died of his injuries on the scene, according to CHP. They added that the driver was using safety equipment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and CHP is unsure if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

