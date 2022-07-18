ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houlton, WI

Gary Anderson

River Falls Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Duane Anderson, age 82, of Houlton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota. Gary was born at home on February 4, 1940 to Sidney and Emelia (Millie) Anderson in Bay City, Wisconsin. He was raised in Bay City, Wisconsin, graduating from Ellsworth...

www.riverfallsjournal.com

River Falls Journal

Michael A. Dockendorf

Michael Axel Dockendorf, age 74 of Hudson, Wisconsin, known to family and friends as Mike or Mick, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 11, 2022. Mike was born on October 25, 1947 to Theodore and Marie Dockendorf in Hastings, Minnesota. He graduated from Saint Paul Park High School, attended technical college in Saint Paul and later enlisted into the United States Army, where he served as a sharp-shooter stationed in Korea. Upon his return, in 1970, he married his wife of 51 years, Cathy (née Hunter) in White Bear Lake, MN. They raised two sons, Grant and Matthew.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

River Falls Post 121 heads into postseason: Host Class AA regionals this weekend

It’s put up or shut up time for the River Falls American Legion Post 121 senior baseball team this weekend. River Falls will wrap up the regular season at home against Altoona Wednesday at 5 p.m. at First National Bank of River Falls Field before hosting the Class AA regional playoffs this weekend. River Falls will face Menomonie in the first game while New Richmond and Arcadia will meet in the other game.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Paul L. Lorentzen

Paul Lorentzen, age 58 of Roberts, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. Born on May 15th, 1964, in New Richmond WI to Robert and Delores Lorentzen. Paul lost his battle with cancer. He fought a good fight. Paul was a very...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

Richard Hartenstein

Richard Hartenstein, age 95, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at WellHaven Senior Living in River Falls. He was born the son of Walter and Ruthella Hartenstein on January 15, 1927 in rural Hannibal, WI. Richard grew up in Hannibal graduating from Hannibal High School, class of 1944. He attended school at U of W Stevens Point and was then drafted in August of 1945 and honorably discharged in 1947. Following military service, Richard attended the River Falls Teachers College where he met Betty Lou TeWinkel and later married on March 11, 1949. He worked as an electrician throughout his life, retiring in 1992. Richard loved hunting, fishing, and doing home improvements. He always had something taken apart at the home. Richard was thoughtful, friendly, generous, and kind. He was a proud veteran and long term member of the American Legion Post 121. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou; parents, Walter and Ruthella; brother, Donald; and grandson, Cleve; and many other relatives. Richard is survived by his children, Lynn Graves, Scott (Denise), Bruce (Cathy), and Wade (Terry); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division Street) in River Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Military honors will be performed by the American Legion Fletcher-Pechacek Post 121 from River Falls. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Kenneth Anderson

Jan. 20, 1925 - July 4, 2022. ELLSWORTH, Wis. - Kenneth Anderson, 97, Ellsworth, Wis., died Monday, July 4, in Preferred Senior Living. Services were previously held. Burial was in Bethel Covenant Cemetery. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of Ellsworth.
ELLSWORTH, WI
River Falls Journal

Dale VanNurden

Jan. 28, 1946 - July 13, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Dale VanNurden, 76, River Falls, Wis., died Wednesday, July 13, in his home. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by River Falls American Legion Post. Memorials are preferred to the family.
RIVER FALLS, WI

