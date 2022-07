>Teen To Be Tried As An Adult In Stabbing Death Of Wheelchair-Bound Sister. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A judge has ruled that a Lancaster County 16-year-old who is accused of killing her sister will be tried as an adult. Judge David Workman said in giving his ruling Monday that the juvenile system would only be able to treat Claire Miller until she is 21 and that's why he agreed with prosecutors to keep her case in the adult system. Manheim Township police say Claire Miller, who is 16 now, admitted to the stabbing death of her wheelchair-bound sister Helen in their home last year. The defense countered that Claire suffered a psychotic break.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO