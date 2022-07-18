ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence water department says water is ‘totally safe’ despite recent treatment issue

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence City Gas & Water Department sent out a notice on July 15 that there was an issue at one of their water treatment facilities.

The letter caused some concern among Florence residents but Department Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that the water is, and always has been safe to drink.

Doyle said that chlorine levels at their facility fell below the minimum requirement for a short period of time, but that issue has since been resolved.

“We take big pride in putting out good quality water for our citizens and we take pride in not having issues like this,” Doyle said.

If chlorine levels are below the minimum requirement for more than four hours, the department is legally required to report the issue.

“We have made changes to make sure something like this doesn’t occur again,” Doyle said.

Doyle told News 19 that even though they weren’t required to notify all Florence residents, they wanted to be transparent with the community.

