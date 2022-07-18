ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

Four-month undercover investigation ends with 50 arrests, multiple seizures

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gUFj_0gjuSLJP00

A four-month undercover investigation in St. Landry Parish has resulted in 50 arrests and the seizure of guns, drugs and cash.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office focused the efforts of the operation, which began in April, on the smaller towns and communities, said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

"The operation’s main goal was to stop violent drug and weapon offenders from ‘terrorizing’ our small municipalities and communities of drive by shootings, vehicle burglaries, gun thefts, and distribution of illegal drugs," the sheriff said. “Many chiefs of police, citizens, and mayors have contacted me asking for enforcement help in late 2021. It was noted that the communities didn’t have the man-power and resources to conduct such operations."

Guidroz said it was clear that drug dealers saw these smaller communities as an opportunity.

“It appears the criminal element sees the smaller municipalities and communities as easy targets for their illicit trade, and have shifted their illegal activity to those areas of the parish”, stated Sheriff Guidroz. ‘I commit our resources in partnership with St. Landry Parish unincorporated communities, and municipalities to promote safe and secure neighborhoods.”

Here's a list of some of the things seized:

Pistols – 28

Rifles – 2

Drug money seized – $21,139

Vehicles seized – 2

Arrests- 50

Marijuana - 3095.6208g;

Fentanyl - 138.6g;

Heroin - 71.5g;

Methamphetamine - 5g;

Promethazine - 14.21L;

Crack cocaine - 2 rocks;

Hydrocodone pills - 38,

Ecstasy pills - 9,

Xanax pills - 106.5, and

Oxycodone pills - 90mg

Comments / 6

mediums.learned-03
1d ago

I know there’s way more illegal drugs running around in the towns just open your eyes and you to shall see what’s going on!

Reply
3
Related
99.9 KTDY

Unfinished Work: Lafayette Man Charged in Theft Case Involving Burial Vaults

A Lafayette man faces eight counts of Felony Theft as St. Martin Parish investigators say he did not complete burial vaults he was paid to either construct or modify. Since July began, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints regarding Mouton’s Burial Vaults Services. In a press release from the Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Dominque Mouton was named as the contractor at fault for allegedly taking over $20,000.00 for work dating back to 2021 until early 2022. Some of the services weren't completed; some of the services were never even started says investigators.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Experiencing Medical Distress in Jail, Louisiana State Police Investigating

Louisiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Experiencing Medical Distress in Jail, Louisiana State Police Investigating. Louisiana – On July 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 12:00 p.m., the LSP Bureau of Investigations received a request from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the in-custody death of 42-year-old Jamie Wisham of Jackson, Louisiana. Preliminary inquiry indicated that Wisham was arrested by the Jackson Police Department on July 16 and put into the East Feliciana Parish Jail. Earlier on July 19, Wisham had been noted to be in medical trouble. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
JACKSON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Illegal Drugs#Guns#Undercover#Heroin#Law Enforcement#Crack
CBS 42

Louisiana drug trafficker arrested

Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Municipal sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of 41-year-old, Alan Kongmani, for various narcotic related offenses. After the identifying Kongmani of New Iberia as the suspected narcotics trafficker, Vermilion Parish Shariff Office agents were able to intercept a narcotics...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Failing a Field Sobriety Test During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Failing a Field Sobriety Test During a Traffic Stop. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 18, 2022, that on July 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., CPSO deputies stopped a truck near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Post Oak Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, for a traffic violation.
SULPHUR, LA
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Is There A Serial Killer On The Loose In Texas? Police Address Rumors

Police in Texas are addressing rumors making the rounds on social media that claim a serial killer is on the loose. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of a text and social media post that is "creating some fear" in the area. "At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on July 16.
KERR COUNTY, TX
CBS 42

Roadside welfare check ends with Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years behind bars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man will be spending years in prison after police found a gun in his car during a stop on the side of the road, prosecutors report. Alvin Porterie, Jr., 51, of Port Allen, was recently sentenced to 15 years behind bars by U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. After submitting a guilty plea, Porterie, Jr., was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting After Suspect Reportedly Accelerated Toward Troopers

Louisiana State Police Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting After Suspect Reportedly Accelerated Toward Troopers. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 17, 2022, that on July 16, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Force Investigation Unit were called to investigate a shooting incident involving a Trooper in New Orleans East.
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Daigle was on way to shoot son when he crossed paths with trooper

Kevin Daigle can be heard rifling through Louisiana State Police Trooper Steven Vincent’s pockets while yelling obscenities at him in video footage shown to jurors Sunday during the second day of testimony in the penalty phase of Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy