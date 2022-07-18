ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, CT

Body Found Off Popular Walking Trail In Lehigh Valley: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvlfI_0gjuSGtm00
S Bethlehem Greenway Photo Credit: Google Maps

A body was found off a park trail in the Lehigh Valley over the weekend, LehighValleyLive reports.

The gruesome discovery was made around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17 when a passerby spotted the unidentified victim's body off the Greenway trail between Hayes and Buchanan Streets in Bethlehem, the outlet says citing local police.

Foul play was not suspected in the person's death, according to the outlet.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Raging fire destroys pole barn in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire destroyed a pole barn near a home in Lehigh County. Video from a 69 News viewer shows flames engulfing the barn in the 4000 block of Buck Run in North Whitehall Township, and what sounds and looks like fireworks going off sporadically. The fire...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Cops Shoot, Kill 15-Foot Snake Wrapped Around PA Man's Neck, Police Say

Authorities in Pennsylvania had to shoot and kill a snake that was wrapped around a Lehigh County man's neck in order to free him, they said. Cops responding to a report of a cardiac arrest found an unresponsive 28-year-old man lying on the floor of a home on the 1400 block of Church Street in Fogelsville with a snake — estimated to be at least 15 feet long — wrapped around his neck around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Upper Macungie police said.
FOGELSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, CT
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man suffers medical emergency, crashes his vehicle into parked car

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in the Poconos say a man suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash his vehicle into a parked car Tuesday. Mark Langston Williams, 53, from Pocono Township, died after the crash at the 200 block of Cranberry Road in Stroud Township, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Valley#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Lehigh Valley Man, 20, Sought For Felony Drug Dealing

Authorities are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man sought for felony drug dealing in the Lehigh Valley area. A warrant was issued on Tuesday, July 12 for the arrest of Brandon Manuel Vega, 20, with charges of felony possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug and paraphernalia possession, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 19.
EASTON, CT
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A head-on crash was reported during rush hour, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 on Route 40 at New York Avenue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, initial reports said. At least two people were reported hurt. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Driver, 47, Killed In South Jersey Crash: NJSP

A 47-year-old man from South Jersey was killed in a crash, authorities said. Javier Sanchez, of Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, was driving a Ford Explorer south on Route 55 in Franklin Township, Gloucester County at 1:04 a.m. Friday, July 15, New Jersey State Police said. His SUV left the roadway...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJSP NEED HELP LOCATING MISSING MAN

State Police Seeking the Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with locating John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County. John was last seen around February 2 in the area of Franklin Street in Woodbine. He is described...
WOODBINE, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Car Crashes In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A police vehicle crashed in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at Wagner and Amboy avenues in Perth Amboy, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
abc27.com

Thief steals 500 gallons of gas in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for someone who stole 500 gallons of gas. The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the fuel theft occurred on July 14 around 2 a.m. The suspects in the pictured white van arrived at Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike and bypassed the security system on the fuel pumps.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

17-year-old dies days after central Pa. crash, coroner says

A 17-year-old boy died last week, nearly 10 days after crashing in Adams County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Andrew Karabinos Jr., of Reading Township, was identified as the driver in a crash that occurred around 8:30 p.m. July 6, in the 500 block of Hunterstown Hampton Road in Straban Township, the coroner’s office said.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
317K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy