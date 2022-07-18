ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Academy of Marketing Science Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Awards Presented at 2022 Annual Conference

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNbyM_0gjuSE8K00

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--

Mary Kay Inc. a leading corporate advocate of women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship, continued its decades-long support of education and academic research with the announcement of the 2022 winners of the Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation and Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Awards at the Academy of Marketing Science (AMS) Annual Conference held May 25 – 27 in Monterey, California. For nearly 30 years, the global beauty company has awarded these annual grants to doctoral candidates in marketing, giving them the opportunity to showcase their successfully defended dissertations in front of their peers. Winners are determined based on their final presentations at the AMS Annual Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005732/en/

Mary Kay Dissertation and Dissertation Proposal Award winners announced at 2022 Academy of Marketing Science annual conference. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)

Submissions are open to doctoral students covering any marketing-related topics, methodology, and research interests worldwide. The finalists of the 2022 Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation and Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Awards are:

Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Award Finalists

  • Winner – Ali Anwar, PhD Candidate, Wilfrid Laurier University (Canada) – “Sales Enablement in Young Ventures: Essays on the Role of Resilience and Internal Social Capital in coping with Adverse Disruptions”
  • 1 st Runner Up – Alexander Fulmer, PhD Candidate, Yale University – “Questioning the Intuitive Preference for Intentionality”
  • 2 nd Runner Up – Jen Riley, PhD Candidate, Kennesaw State University – “Evaluating the Impact of Sales Technology on Professional Sales: An Analysis of Social Selling Effectiveness”

2022 Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Award Finalists

  • Winner – Ishita Chakraborty, PhD, Yale University – “Attribute Sentiment Scoring with Online Text Reviews: Accounting for Language Structure and Missing Attributes”

“The Academy of Marketing Science Mary Kay Dissertation and Dissertation Proposal Awards provide unique opportunities for marketing professionals to showcase their work and receive constructive feedback from their peers, which is vital to their professional growth,” said Sheryl Adkins-Green, Chief Marketing Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “At Mary Kay, we remain committed to providing platforms for educational and career advancement, as well as professional development. We are proud to support these talented marketing professionals and their contributions to the marketing field.”

“It is becoming increasingly more competitive to have your work published in the major Marketing journals, and to have the opportunity to receive feedback from leading Marketing scholars before submission is invaluable,” said Julie Moulard, Immediate Past President (as of June 1) of Academy of Marketing Science. “Mary Kay’s Dissertation Awards provide a critical platform for these marketing professionals to have their work reviewed and fine-tuned to better their chances of successfully publishing research findings in credible Marketing journals, which ultimately benefits their overall academic reputation and credibility.”

For more information about the Academy of Marketing Science Mary Kay Dissertation Awards, click here.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

About The Academy of Marketing Science

The Academy of Marketing Science is a non-profit, international, scholarly, professional organization. It is dedicated to promoting high standards and excellence in the creation and dissemination of marketing knowledge and the furtherance of marketing practice through a role of leadership within the discipline of marketing around the world. The Academy is committed to the highest ethical standards and collegiality in the pursuit of this mission.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005732/en/

CONTACT: Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

Marykay.com/newsroom

(+1) 972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONTENT MARKETING MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS DIGITAL MARKETING COSMETICS UNIVERSITY RETAIL SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING EDUCATION

SOURCE: Mary Kay Inc.

PUB: 07/18/2022 03:15 PM/DISC: 07/18/2022 03:17 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

'Like a family': Sí Se Puede, an addiction recovery beacon in Watsonville, looks to meet expanding need

For three decades, a single-story house — the state's first bilingual recovery program of its kind — that sits on a quiet street in the middle of Watsonville has helped men heal their addictions. Many have gone on to successful lives and careers; others couldn't outrun their demons. But those who have dedicated their lives to creating a brotherhood of recovery at the Sí Se Puede residential treatment program realize they are making a significant difference for the Latino population of South County.
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

County Education welcomes new administrators

For the 2022-23 school year, San Benito County Office of Education welcomes four new administrators to the team, including two directors, an Alternative Education Principal and a coordinator. The addition of the new staff members will allow SBCOE to expand services and support students across the county, says a press...
benitolink.com

San Juan Day inaugural festival set for Aug. 14

Photo courtesy of the San Juan Bautista Business Association. Wanda Guibert with the San Juan Bautista Business Association announced the inaugural San Juan Day will take place Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown San Juan Bautista. “After sheltering throughout COVID and unable to host gatherings, San...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Monterey, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Monterey, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking to start a new summer gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board. Administrative Specialist at Central California Alliance for Health. Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management (CAHM) - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College. Event Coordinator for Open Streets Santa Cruz with Bike Santa...
benitolink.com

Gun safety for women

Janet Norris and Kriss Costa have trained over 500 women in gun safety. Photo courtesy of Janet Norris. Kriss Costa (right) and Janet Norris said most women who buy guns want to protect themselves or their children. Photo by John Chadwell. Janet Norris (left) and Kriss Costa said they barely...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Anwar
Person
Mary Kay Ash
benitolink.com

Residents showing minimal interest in landscape removal program

Shawn Novack, water conservation program manager with Water Resources Association San Benito County, wants to give residents $150,000 in free money—$2 a square foot up to 1,000 square feet—to remove their lawns and replace them with drought-tolerant landscaping. The unexpected problem in trying to give away money is...
pajaronian.com

Saturday in Park brings live music to downtown Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—This Saturday, Watsonville’s Arte del Corazon and Turtle Heart Events & Productions will bring a lineup of local and nationally-known Chicano and Latin musicians to perform at Romo Park in downtown Watsonville. The lineup includes Momotombo SF, featuring former members of Malo and Santana; the Pajaro Valley’s own...
WATSONVILLE, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Jose to San Diego

There are some road trip routes that are just shouting out to be explored, and with a choice of stunning ocean views or spectacular National Parks, this journey from San Jose, California to San Diego is at the top of that list!. The 1,290-mile road trip from San Jose, CA,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

15-foot shark behind attack of Pacific Grove swimmer: CDFW

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A man swimming off of Lovers Point in Pacific Grove was attacked by a 14-15 foot shark, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Wildlife Forensics Lab announced on Monday. Video Player | Marine biologists talk about the science of sharks attacking humans. Steve Bruemmer,...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#The Academy Of Marketing#The Ams Annual Conference
KSBW.com

Salinas High School graduate drafted by San Diego Padres

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas High School graduate Nathan Martorella was drafted into Major League Baseball on Monday. Martorella was picked in the fifth round by the San Diego Padres. Martorella played at UC Berkeley after high school where he played first base.
SALINAS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Thousands attend Soledad car show and street festival

SOLEDAD — Thousands of spectators turned out to view an estimated 350 vehicles of various types on display last Saturday at the Soledad Hot Summer Days Car Show and Street Festival. A portion of Front Street plus several side city blocks, from East to Main streets, were shut down...
SOLEDAD, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Car Week appears to be back on pre-Covid track according to early reports.

Dave Faries here, feeling sorry I did not hang on to my college car. At the time it was just a 12-year-old used car, for sale by owner. There was some rust, the purple paint scheme was not ideal and it was becoming difficult to find gas stations pumping leaded fuel. But it ran well and the price was suited to a student budget. So for $300 I purchased a 1970 Dodge Challenger with a 340 cubic inch V8 engine.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTVU FOX 2

Friends mourn San Jose construction worker killed during bar fight

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police detectives are looking for multiple suspects involved in a deadly bar fight Sunday morning. Friends told KTVU the man killed during the disturbance was named Lalo, but they didn’t provide his last name. They said the 21-year-old construction worker was at the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two vehicles hit and kill 27-year-old man in north Salinas, one vehicle leaves the scene

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash on East Laurel Drive near Bolero Avenue that occurred on Tuesday night. Officers said at 10:10 p.m., they arrived and found a 27-year-old victim dead on the scene. The victim was walking northbound across East Laurel Drive between Bolero Avenue The post Two vehicles hit and kill 27-year-old man in north Salinas, one vehicle leaves the scene appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy