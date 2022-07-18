Black Tech Week finds new home in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — In its eighth year, Black Tech Week has found a new home in Cincinnati. The convention promises to foster connections for the “fastest growing class of entrepreneurs in the United States.”

“We've got 1000+ black techies coming into town. And there's definitely fun during the day, lots to be learned, amazing speakers but there's also magic in the evening where you've got people colliding,” said Candice Matthews Brackeen, CEO of Lightship Foundation.

Lightship acquired Black Tech Week to bring it from Miami to Cincinnati.

“I think sometimes for folks, Cincinnati is unexpected," said Brackeen. "So, I can't wait for them to kind of get over the Cut-in-the-Hill, see the skyline, walk through the business district and Over-the-Rhine and see what's been built here. And maybe some of them will be attracted to our town permanently."

Featured speakers for the event include 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, representing her venture capital firm “Serena Ventures,” “Daily Show” comedian Roy Wood, Jr. and countless CEOs and founders of startups and tech enterprises.

Having so many people from across the country descend on the Greater Cincinnati area brings in revenue, but also could possibly spark an interest in relocation or partnership according to Brackeen.

“I want them to explore the possibility of Cincinnati, of Ohio, of the region, maybe just of the Midwest," he said. "I want them to see that there are great corporations that could be their customer or could be a potential acquirer. Every day, we use the products that are made here and created here, all over the country. And so why not come to the town where those things are being built and explore something great?"

Tickets are sold out for the event but there will be a free career fair at Washington Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd. You can register and upload your resume online ahead of time.