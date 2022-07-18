ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Black Tech Week finds new home in Cincinnati

By Adrian Whitsett
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAOSh_0gjuSAbQ00

CINCINNATI — In its eighth year, Black Tech Week has found a new home in Cincinnati. The convention promises to foster connections for the “fastest growing class of entrepreneurs in the United States.”

“We've got 1000+ black techies coming into town. And there's definitely fun during the day, lots to be learned, amazing speakers but there's also magic in the evening where you've got people colliding,” said Candice Matthews Brackeen, CEO of Lightship Foundation.

Lightship acquired Black Tech Week to bring it from Miami to Cincinnati.

“I think sometimes for folks, Cincinnati is unexpected," said Brackeen. "So, I can't wait for them to kind of get over the Cut-in-the-Hill, see the skyline, walk through the business district and Over-the-Rhine and see what's been built here. And maybe some of them will be attracted to our town permanently."

Featured speakers for the event include 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, representing her venture capital firm “Serena Ventures,” “Daily Show” comedian Roy Wood, Jr. and countless CEOs and founders of startups and tech enterprises.

Having so many people from across the country descend on the Greater Cincinnati area brings in revenue, but also could possibly spark an interest in relocation or partnership according to Brackeen.

“I want them to explore the possibility of Cincinnati, of Ohio, of the region, maybe just of the Midwest," he said. "I want them to see that there are great corporations that could be their customer or could be a potential acquirer. Every day, we use the products that are made here and created here, all over the country. And so why not come to the town where those things are being built and explore something great?"

Tickets are sold out for the event but there will be a free career fair at Washington Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd. You can register and upload your resume online ahead of time.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

Cincinnati named top 100 best places to live in the U.S.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati was listed in the top 100 best places to live in the U.S. by Livability on July 20. The Queen City was the only Ohio city on the list, ranked at 42 out of 100, right above Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a “livscore” of 624.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Tech#Racism#Black Tech Week#Lightship Foundation#Grand Slam#Serena Ventures
WLWT 5

Lifeguard, pool shortage leave neighborhood kids out in the heat

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati opened an eleventh public swimming pool today, but that appears to be the ceiling for the summer of 2022. The shortage of lifeguards, a problem nationwide, has left most city pools closed with little probability that any additional pools would open before the season comes to a close.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Young female engineer helps lead billion-dollar project

NEWPORT, Ky. — One of the biggest construction projects along the Ohio River is showcasing the talents of a 27-year-old female engineer from Cincinnati. Tara Erhart is the project manager for the backbone of the project: A two-story parking garage that will serve as the foundation for offices, hotels and a thousand residential units, along with restaurants and retail space. It’s a billion-dollar project called Ovation in Newport, Ky.
NEWPORT, KY
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Cincinnati, OH — 30 Top Places!

A truly cosmopolitan vacation is what you’ll experience when you visit Cincinnati, from its thriving arts scene to its eclectic dining. Indeed, this multi-cultural Ohio city is also home to a diverse selection of flavors that will keep the foodie in you ever-excited throughout your stay. What’s more, you...
CINCINNATI, OH
92.3 WCOL

This Is Ohio’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
CINCINNATI, OH
rejournals.com

Cincinnati’s Messer Construction Company names COO

Steve Bestard has been promoted from senior vice president to chief operations officer at Cincinnati’s Messer Construction Co. In this role, Bestard will advance construction operations and strategic planning throughout the company, as well as drive consistency and resource coordination across projects. Bestard has spent his 30-year career at Messer cultivating winning teams and expanding the company’s regional footprint in Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Legendary Boxer John L. Sullivan Won a Championship in Cincinnati

Off the top of your head, without consulting your phone, can you name any of today’s heavyweight boxing champions? In 1890, everyone knew the name and fame of John L. Sullivan, a frequent visitor to Cincinnati who was easily the most famous celebrity of that era. “Jawn L.” was so famous that the people who shook his hand became celebrities themselves. “Let me shake the hand of the man who shook the hand of John L. Sullivan” became a Victorian catchphrase.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

New Dayton food hall sets opening date

Dayton’s first food hall in the historic Wright-Dunbar District is opening at 7 a.m. Monday, July 25 for coffee and breakfast from two of its vendors. The remaining vendors will open at 11 a.m. for lunch. West Social Tap & Table, located at 1100 W. Third St. across from...
DAYTON, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Dogs rescued from hoarding situation brought to SPCA Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — More than a dozen dogs are now under the care of SPCA Cincinnati after a rescue mission in Franklin County, Indiana. Mike Retzlaff, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati, said nearly 100 dogs were taken from a hoarding situation in Salt Creek Township. The shelter sent its operations and medical team to help the Franklin County Humane Society retrieve and examine the dogs before bringing 18 back to Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy