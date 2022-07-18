ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

A 'good Samaritan' with a gun stopped a shooter in an Indiana mall. I have mixed feelings.

By Come meet us
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

I grew up with guns. By college, I was a pretty good skeet shooter. And, when my family passes my great-great-grandfather’s gun onto me, I’ll take it into my home. But I am also a social scientist.

Amanda Jayne Miller

Opinion contributor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQJEJ_0gjuS8vD00

A "good Samaritan" killed the shooter.

That phrase alone immediately evoked mixed feelings for me.

I had just driven past the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday right before a man with a gun killed three people. He was stopped when an armed bystander shot and killed him.

My home in Greenwood, Indiana, not even 5 miles away from the mall, is halfway between the city of Indianapolis and the rolling Indiana countryside. While of course I am thrilled lives were saved, I can’t help but imagine that the events that occurred will be fodder to further loosen gun regulations. I can’t be the only one who feels split in two on this contentious issue.

Rex Huppke:Talking to survivors of the Highland Park shooting left me humbled

Like many Hoosiers, my dad hunted deer, so I grew up with guns in the house. By college, I was a pretty good skeet shooter. And, when my family passes my great-great-grandfather’s gun onto me, I’ll take it into my home.

I grew up around guns, and I know how dangerous they can be

But I am also a social scientist – I collect data and analyze research. I know that gun-related suicides and homicides are up – the highest they have been since a quarter of a century. I know that about 430 people die every year in the United States from accidental gun deaths. Sadly, I know that those accidental gun deaths happen disproportionately to children and young adults. And I know that women who are abused by their partners who have access to guns are five times more likely to be killed than other women.

Reconciling these two experiences – growing up around guns and people who use them responsibly – and the knowledge of guns' potential danger – is something many of us attempt to do.

Mental health:Finally we can call 988 suicide hotline when we fear that we or a loved one is at risk

At the beginning of this month, a law went into effect allowing permitless carry in Indiana.

If not already, then soon, politicians will use this tragedy to score political points. Online community boards and local Nextdoor sites will pop up with the inevitable fights:

“Good guy with a gun” or “Shooter never should have gotten to purchase a gun.”

“But Chicago has a murder problem.”

“Yes, with guns that have come from Indiana.”

“The 2nd Amendment says…” “Well regulated militia.” And on, and on and on.

And all groups will be right. And all groups will be wrong. And then the next shooting will occur.

Who I care about in this debate over gun safety

There will be some – likely many – who will argue that I completely missed their “side’s” point. They may be right. But, in truth, I’m too exhausted from mass shootings to care about philosophical nuances. What I care about are the individuals in our town whose loved ones are not coming home. And those bystanders who were terrified. And those first responders who had to deal with something horrific. And those whom this will happen to next.

Somewhere between the blue cities and the red countryside, there has to be some reason. It's up to us who live between the big metropolises and the tiny towns to play a part in figuring out why America, by far, leads so many of our peer nations in gun deaths.

Suburbanites have to come together to talk about issues of gun violence and safety well beyond National Night Out block parties. We have to model for our politicians that compromise, in many instances, is not a bad thing. We have to vet our city, county and state representatives better – ensuring we find good folks who will work together to make us all safer.

I helped capture 'Merchant of Death':We must not swap this Russian arms dealer for Brittney Griner

While baby steps are small comfort to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence, they are better than no steps at all. And we have to actually run for office and vote for those who seem inclined to do more listening than talking. Suburban residents have played a crucial role in recent elections, perhaps because we are in a physical place where we can see rural and urban sides of many issues.

Now, can we push our legislatures to work together to save lives?

Such complicated issues deserve far more than sound-bite “solutions.” These issues and the lives of our fellow Americans are worthy of the hard work of legislating for all. Somewhere, there is a very complicated solution.

As for me, I’ll continue to vote in favor of most gun control measures – and give my great, great grandfather’s (unloaded) gun a place of honor in the house. I just won’t buy any bullets.

Amanda Jayne Miller is a professor of Sociology and director of Faculty Development at the University of Indianapolis. Her book (with co-author Sharon Sassler), "Cohabitation Nation: Gender, Class, and the Remaking of Relationships," won the 2018 William J. Goode Book Award for Family Sociology. She is a Public Voices Fellow through The OpEd Project.

Comments / 163

Whoweare
2d ago

I’m am so thankful that the Good Samaritan was there, think of how many more lives could have been lost if he had not stopped the killer!!!

Reply(4)
121
AceBaker
2d ago

As long as liberals fight to keep criminals out of jails, hobble cops ability to do their jobs while crime is out of control, allow illegals and drugs to cross the border without interference, you can not come up with an argument that would convince me to give up my inalienable right to keep and bear arms!

Reply(6)
107
Sheree Ward
2d ago

who cares what you think there was a good man who did a good thing. if you don't like it don't report it just shut up. we are tired of being sheep and we don't believe your news anymore

Reply
90
Related
WISH-TV

Latino community responds to mall shooting, hopes to shine light on victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Latino community in central Indiana is expressing concern about Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a motive for the shooting.
GREENWOOD, IN
101.1. The Wiz

‘Good Guy With A Gun’: Indiana Mall Shooting Sparks Racially Selective Narrative

On Sunday, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman walked into a Greenwood Park Mall food court in Greenwood, Indiana, carrying a rifle and pistol with access to another rifle and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, according to the New York Times. He killed three people and injured two others and he surely would have killed many more if not for 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, who was legally carrying a concealed gun while shopping in the mall with his girlfriend. Dicken shot and killed Sapirman about two minutes into the shooting spree. Dicken is a hero—he’s also a rarity.
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Permitless Carry Put On Display In Greenwood Park Mall Shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — You saw Indiana’s new permitless carry law personified in Elijah Dicken, who was legally carrying a handgun when he shot and killed Jonathan Sapirman as he began shooting inside the Greenwood Park Mall. Dicken did not have a license to carry the handgun, which would...
Reason.com

The Good Samaritan With A Gun In Indiana Serves To Refute Four Common Gun Control Myths

On Monday, a good samaritan with a gun averted a catastrophe at an Indiana mall. Douglas Sapirman, a 20-year old man brought more than 100 rounds of ammunition and three rifles: a Sig Sauer M400 rifle he bought in March 2022; an M&P15 rifle that was found in the mall bathroom and bought in March 2021; and a Glock 33 pistol discovered on his body. In the span of a few minutes, Sapirman fired 24 rounds, killed three people, and injured two others.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana permitless carry law back in spotlight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the wake of Sunday’s mass shootings at the Greenwood Park Mall and in Beech Grove, the state’s new permitless carry law is back in the spotlight. The bill took effect on July 1, and allows most Hoosiers 18 and older to carry a handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
International Business Times

Indiana Gunman Identified As 20-year-old Local Man

The gunman who killed three people at a shopping mall near Indianapolis over the weekend before an armed bystander shot him dead was a 20-year-old local who had a juvenile record but no criminal history as an adult, the police chief said on Monday. The "Good Samaritan" - who was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Suicide#Shooting#Gun Control#Violent Crime#The Greenwood Park Mall#Hoosiers
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb issues statement after Greenwood Park Mall shooting

(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released an additional statement in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “I join all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed.”
GREENWOOD, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Armed bystander shoots, kills gunman who killed 3 in Indiana mall

An armed civilian shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in an Indiana mall Sunday evening, killing three people before he was stopped. Two people were also injured during the incident. According to the Indy Star, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison told reporters that the armed “Good Samaritan” was...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Police identify "Good Samaritan" who stopped Indiana mall shooting

Police on Monday provided more details about the shooting at a mall in Indiana on Sunday that left three victims dead — including the name of the "Good Samaritan" who is believed to have killed the shooter and stopped the attack. Officials called the actions of the armed civilian "nothing short of heroic," noting that the gunman likely would have killed many more people had he not intervened. Police said the incident began at approximately 4:54 p.m. local time, when a shooter entered the mall and went straight to a food court bathroom. He stayed there for an hour and two...
GREENWOOD, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

540K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy