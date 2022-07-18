ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan: No disrespect intended in 'bricks' reference about Russell Westbrook

By Kaleb Anderson, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Jeremy Sochan apologized after accidentally slighting Russell Westbrook in an interview during the NBA Summer League.

Sochan and Spurs rookie Malaki Branham played a word association game when Sochan was tasked with guessing the phrase "triple-double." Branham provided the clue "Russell Westbrook get them a lot" to which Sochan responded "bricks".

Bleacher Report posted the video on Instagram which went viral over the weekend.

On Sunday, Sochan responded to the video, saying "It's banter. I was not intending on being disrespectful"

The former Baylor star went on to say that Westbrook is one of his idols and named his dog Russell after the MVP guard.

Jokes about Westbrook's performance on the court have been in abundance, especially after the 2021-22 season as the Lakers guard struggled in his first season in Los Angeles. Westbrook gave up the second most turnovers and shot 29.8% from the perimeter, spurring"Westbrick" jokes throughout the season and into the offseason.

Westbrook's future with the Lakers is up in the air with rumors swirling about both parties looking to mutually part ways. Fuel was added to this fire when Westbrook split with his agent of 14 years over "irreconcilable differences" in regards to where he will play the final year of his contract.

As for Sochan, the ninth overall pick in this year's draft will look to help the Spurs with their rebuild. The 2022 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his only season with the Baylor Bears.

