ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record

By Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday, and hundreds of people died because of record high temperatures and ferocious wildfires.

At least 748 heat-related deaths have been reported in the heat wave in Spain and neighboring Portugal, where temperatures reached 117 degrees this month.

Wales reported its hottest temperature on record Monday of 95.5 degrees, the U.K. Met Office said.

All-time heat in Britain?

The U.K.'s high-temperature record is in jeopardy this week, AccuWeather said. The record stands at 102 degrees from the Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019. Although that record was not broken Monday, it could be surpassed Tuesday, meteorologists said.

British authorities described the heat wave as a "national emergency" and portions of the nation are under an “extreme” heat warning for the first time.

In Britain and most of Europe, few homes, apartments, schools or small businesses have air conditioning, making residents vulnerable.

"Extreme heat can be dangerous to human health," said Eunice Lo, a climate scientist at the University of Bristol. "On average, about 2,000 extra deaths in England are related to heat waves each year. It is important to stay hydrated, stay indoors or under shade and check on friends and family during a heat wave."

At least four people were reported to have drowned across the U.K. in rivers, lakes and reservoirs while trying to cool off.

KEEP YOUR COOL: As heat wave impacts millions, here's how to stay safe

Airport runways are melting in the UK

The high temperatures affected airfields in Britain . London’s Luton Airport, which serves mostly low-cost airlines with flights to other countries in Europe, reported a runway defect around 4:30 p.m. local time on Monday afternoon. The airport’s operator said arriving flights were diverted and departures were suspended while repair work was done.

"Following today’s high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway,” Luton Airport said in a statement. “Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as quickly as possible. We would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused.”

HEAT DOME: Record-high temperatures from heat dome affect millions

Blistering heat in Switzerland

The heat is also intense in mostly un-air-conditioned Switzerland, where Geneva resident Michelle Levesque said that in her apartment, her shades are down, the windows are closed, and the fans are on. "It makes me hate summer," she said. "I'm looking forward to September."

The high in Geneva on Monday was a blistering 98 degrees.

Unrelenting wildfires

In France, heat records were broken, and swirling hot winds complicated firefighting in the country’s southwest.

“It never stops,” David Brunner, one of 1,500 firefighters battling to control a wildfire in France , told The Guardian . “In 30 years of firefighting, I have never seen a fire like this.”

Authorities evacuated towns, moving 14,900 people Monday from areas that could find themselves in the path of the fires and choking smoke . More than 31,000 people have been forced from their homes and summer vacation spots in the Gironde region of France since the wildfires began July 12.

Is climate change to blame for the heat wave?

Scientists said heat waves are more intense, more frequent and longer because of climate change.

“Climate change is driving this heat wave, just as it is driving every heat wave now," said Friederike Otto, a scientist at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College in  London. "Greenhouse gas emissions, from burning fossil fuels like coal, gas and oil, are making heat waves hotter, longer-lasting and more frequent.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HEAT: From the heat index to a heat dome to an excessive heat warning

"Heat waves that used to be rare are now common; heat waves that used to be impossible are now happening and killing people. We saw this with the Pacific Northwest heat wave last year, which would have been almost impossible without human-caused warming," Otto said.

Contributing: Zach Winter and Claire Thornton, USA TODAY; The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record

Comments / 76

Jamie Kelly
2d ago

Omg. I feel so bad for them. We’re prepared for heat in USA. Almost everyone has AC. They don’t in Europe. This really does feel like an apocalypse to them! Drink lots of water and stay out of the sun. Lots of cool baths and showers. Lord, I’m so sorry. 😢

Reply
21
robert haber
2d ago

My condolences. I really don't understand. We have Temps like this in Florida for 6 months, and other parts of US on 110's. God help these people.

Reply(3)
11
Shana Crisp
2d ago

if they would stop or at least slow down sending too much into outer space so that God could restore the protective layers of out atmosphere..we would not have this problem !!

Reply(25)
8
Related
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

5 Ways the U.K. Is Not Built for Extreme Heat

Temperatures in the U.K. are set to surpass records on Monday and Tuesday, with forecasts topping 104°F (40°C). Experts have warned that thousands could die in the coming days, with train operators advising against travel for non-essential reasons amid fears that infrastructure may buckle. The U.K. isn’t the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Europe#Heat Waves#The U K Met Office#Accuweather#British#The University Of Bristol
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who previously predicted 9/11, claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year - as people in Europe are told to save water

A blind psychic who correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, reportedly warned that large cities would face draught due to rising temperatures. The...
PORTUGAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

A hypothetical weather forecast for 2050 is coming true next week

(CNN) — Two years ago, forecasters in the UK conducted an interesting thought experiment: What will our forecasts look like in 2050?. The climate crisis is pushing weather to the extreme all over the world, and temperatures in the northern latitudes have been particularly sensitive to these changes. So meteorologists at the UK Met Office -- the official weather forecast agency for the UK -- dove in to the super long-range climate models in the summer of 2020 to see what kind of temperatures they'd be forecasting in about three decades.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

540K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy