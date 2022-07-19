ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No officers injured when chase suspect hit Houston police vehicles, HPD says

By Pooja Lodhia
ABC13 Houston
A carjacking suspect left a trail of damage when he hit a couple of Houston police vehicles, as well as a couple of other automobiles, during a brief pursuit, authorities said on Monday.

The armed man, who wasn't immediately identified, is accused of taking someone's car by force at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Long Point Road on the city's northwest side.

Houston police said the suspect was the subject of a suspicious person with a gun call that came in moments earlier just before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, the suspect took off and committed the carjacking, police said. A brief pursuit ensued, with the suspect leading police all the way to the 5800 block of San Felipe in Uptown Houston, where HPD said he bailed out of the vehicle and later gave himself up.

No officers were injured, but it was unknown if any other people were hurt.

According to police, a woman who made the original call told a dispatcher that the man was the same one she saw break a window of her home.

The suspect's charges weren't immediately disclosed.

