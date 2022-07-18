ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Bysiewicz ad contrasts Democrats with Stefanowski on abortion, guns

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rCgh_0gjuS1k800

“Elections Matter,” the first commercial by the campaign of Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, is a sweet-and-sour comparison of the Democrats’ Lamont-Bysiewicz ticket with Republican Bob Stefanowski on abortion, guns and Donald Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhFjR_0gjuS1k800
Yehyun Kim / ctmirror.org

2022 Campaign Ads

Candidates have begun airing TV commercials ahead of the 2022 election.

“The threats we face seem devastating. It’s why elections really matter,” Bysiewicz says in the spot. “And it’s why Ned Lamont and I are protecting reproductive freedoms and keeping our kids safe from gun violence.”

Exactly at the midpoint, the ad pivots to Stefanowski.

“Bob Stefanowski was endorsed by Donald Trump,” Bysiewicz says over a split-screen image of Trump and Stefanowski. “He’s supported by extremists who fought to overturn Roe. He even got an A rating from the NRA.”

Two of the three assertions are unquestionably true, if outdated: Trump and the NRA endorsed Stefanowski — albeit in 2018, not in 2022.

On reproductive rights, Stefanowski says he supports Connecticut’s current laws affirming a right to abortion up to fetal viability, but he supports requiring parental notification for minors to terminate a pregnancy.

And that position won him compliments from a prominent abortion opponent, Peter Wolfgang of the Family Institute. Democrats also made an issue of a planned fundraiser for Stefanowski with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, an abortion opponent who co-chairs the Republican Governors Association. Ricketts later canceled his attendance.

Stefanowski has refused to say if he would have signed a new law declaring Connecticut a “safe harbor” from lawsuits brought against out-of-state women seeking abortions here or the abortion providers. His running mate, Rep. Laura Devlin of Fairfield, voted for it.

In response, the Stefanowski campaign offered its own comparison to 2018 and pivot to inflation, its favorite theme of 2022.

Stefanowski has indicated he is not seeking the endorsement this year of the NRA or any other group requiring completion of a candidate questionnaire. He says he supports Connecticut’s current gun safety laws, including the universal background checks and limits on high-capacity military-style weapons imposed after the Sandy Hook school massacre.

Like most Republicans running for office in Connecticut, Stefanowski has broken with the former president over his claim that President Joe Biden won by fraud.

When the Bysiewicz ad goes on the air Tuesday, it will be one of two from different committees trying to capitalize on elements of Stefanowski’s first campaign, a reminder that a previous campaign establishes something of a record for someone who never has held office.

A super PAC funded by the Democratic Governors Association is running a commercial reminding voters of Stefanowski’s past as the chief executive of a payday loan company. It also reiterates Democratic conclusions that his 2018 proposal to phase out the income tax only could be accomplished by gutting essential services and aid to municipalities.

Stefanowski has not renounced the income-tax proposal, but it is not an element of his current campaign. In response to the Bysiewicz ad, the Stefanowski campaign offered its own comparison to 2018 and a mention of inflation, its favorite theme of 2022.

“If Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz want to continue running a campaign from four years ago, may we can start by looking at what food, fuel and family costs were four years ago and compare those to the prices that are crushing everyone in Connecticut today as a result of their higher taxes,” said Liz Kurantowicz, an advisor to Stefanowski.

Candidates for lieutenant governor raise their own money and have separate candidate committees, even though voters must cast a vote for a ticket in November, not separately for governor and lieutenant governor.

Bysiewicz began July with $347,407 cash on hand in her campaign account. Devlin, who was picked in April as Stefanowski’s running mate, had $123,131. Devlin goes unmentioned in the Bysiewicz ad.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH.com

Connecticut Primary Elections 2022: Your guide to voting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters ahead of Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 9. We compiled a guide on everything you need to know before you cast your vote. Am I eligible to vote?. Are you at least...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Connecticut Wednesday

First Lady Jill Biden will visit Connecticut Wednesday to kick off a tour to promote programs to help students learn this summer through funds from President Biden's American Rescue Plan. She will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education and Meriden native Miguel Cardona. The two are scheduled to arrive...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Devlin
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Republican activists organizing ‘surveillance’ of ballot drop boxes in Washington

As midterm voting kicks into high gear, Republican activists in Washington are organizing surveillance of ballot drop boxes, generating complaints and concern from some elections officials. Over the weekend, signs were posted near ballot boxes in several Seattle-area locations, with red letters warning the boxes are “Under Surveillance” and stating...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Democrats#Abortion Laws#Election State#Election Fraud#Republican#Nra#The Family Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Eyewitness News

Law aimed at tackling car thefts in the state officially on the books

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A law designed to crack down on motor vehicle thefts in Connecticut is officially on the books. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference to announce the enactment of Public Act 22-115. The announcement happened Tuesday morning at the Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury. Lamont...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Inhabitat.com

The Northeast US is expected to become the new hydrogen hub

Since Congress passed the bipartisan infrastructure law last year, areas around the country have started strategizing how to become one of the four or more regional hubs that can get part of the Department of Energy’s promised $8 billion for developing clean hydrogen. New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey want to form a ginormous, sprawling northeast hub.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy