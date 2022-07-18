ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial Expected to Begin for Ex-Trump Adviser Steve Bannon

By The Skanner Editorials
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection....

