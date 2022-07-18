City of Danbury seeks members for Community Response Team

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C,I,SAM,ROS-Mahopac) and State Senator Peter Harckham (D,WFP-South Salem) hosted a ceremony last Tuesday morning at Woodlands Legacy Field in Yorktown Heights, NY to announce the naming of a pedestrian walking bridge which crosses over the Taconic State Parkway in honor and memory of our nation’s atomic veterans. Byrne and Harckham were joined by members of the National Association of Atomic Veterans who traveled in from Minnesota and Wisconsin in addition to representatives from the Military Veterans Advocacy Group from Saratoga, NY, as well members of the Yorktown Town Board, and Yorktown American Legion Post #1009.
