Danbury, CT

City of Danbury seeks members for Community Response Team

hamlethub.com
 2 days ago

The City of Danbury is looking for members of...

news.hamlethub.com

hamlethub.com

Town of Westport Announces Mike Tartaglia Promoted to Zoning Official

Planning and Zoning Director Mary Young has announced that the Planning and Zoning Department promoted Michael Tartaglia to serve as a Zoning Official for the Town of Westport. Mr. Tartaglia graduated with honors from Bloomfield College New Jersey, with his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management. While...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Byrne Rolls Out Municipal Government Tour Seeking New Best Practices & Ideas to Improve County Government

Recognizing there is still an election for Putnam County Executive in November, but also fully appreciating the opportunity presented by having no formal opponent, Assemblyman Kevin Byrne has announced his plans to visit, speak with and tour a multitude of county and local government offices from inside and outside Putnam County to solicit additional ideas and best practices.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Danbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Danbury, CT
hamlethub.com

Village of Brewster Board of Trustees July 20, 2022 Meeting Agenda

The Board of Trustees of the Village of Brewster is holding a public hearing at 7:30 PM, on July 20, 2022 at Village Hall, at 50 Main Street, Brewster, NY 10509, followed by a regular meeting at 7:31 PM or soon thereafter. Pledge to flag. Notion of Exits. Public Hearing:
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

WCSU recognizes three generations of educators in one family

“Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire” is a statement often misattributed to Irish poet William Butler Yeats, but more likely said by Greek philosopher Plutarch. Regardless of the quote’s origin, the aforementioned “educational fire lighting” by members of a local family is impossible to overlook — because nine family members spanning three generations have ignited the intellectual curiosity of students in classrooms from Fairfield County, Connecticut, to Westchester County, New York.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Greater Danbury and Newtown Chambers Combine, Effective September 1, 2022

Two chambers combine to provide better services, opportunities for growth. The Chamber of Commerce of Newtown, Inc., and the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce, Inc., are joining together to serve the local businesses of our area, effective September 1, 2022. The decision to join the two organizations was not made...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

New Milford High School Fire Update

As promised, I am writing to you with an update regarding the start of school in the fall of 2022. The restoration company has been working diligently to continue to clean areas of the high school building that were impacted by fire, smoke, and water damage and we continue to await the number of classrooms that will be available to us in the fall. All floors continue to be assessed and I should know more about the availability of additional rooms this week.
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield's Main Street Project Update: Night Work Begins Week of July 25

Main Street Project Continues on Schedule - Night Work Begins Week of July 25th. In collaboration with the CT State Department of Transportation (DOT) and various utilities, the Town of Ridgefield is ensuring that aspects of the Main Street Project meet all utility and construction codes and standards. Next Monday...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Byrne & Harckham Honor Atomic Veterans at Bridge Naming

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C,I,SAM,ROS-Mahopac) and State Senator Peter Harckham (D,WFP-South Salem) hosted a ceremony last Tuesday morning at Woodlands Legacy Field in Yorktown Heights, NY to announce the naming of a pedestrian walking bridge which crosses over the Taconic State Parkway in honor and memory of our nation’s atomic veterans. Byrne and Harckham were joined by members of the National Association of Atomic Veterans who traveled in from Minnesota and Wisconsin in addition to representatives from the Military Veterans Advocacy Group from Saratoga, NY, as well members of the Yorktown Town Board, and Yorktown American Legion Post #1009.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
hamlethub.com

Meet the Danbury Westerner Interns: Broadcaster Kyle DeSantis

This week, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kyle DeSantis, the voice of the Danbury Westerners. Kyle is in his second season as an intern for this ballclub and was a journalist during the 2021 NECBL Championship season. He is a rising junior and a Sports Media major at Ithaca College, and he takes on many roles with WICB 91.7 FM during the school year.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Brookfield Cooling Center Information

The Brookfield Health Department advises you to "Stay Cool" during spells of hot weather. Stay in the shade. Use sunscreen and be extremely careful with children and pets outside and especially in overheated cars. There are cooling centers available during normal business hours at the Brookfield Library, Brookfield Senior Center...
BROOKFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Incoming leadership at Scarsdale Adult School

July 1 marked the beginning of new terms for the board of trustees and advisory committee at Scarsdale Adult School, an independent, not-for-profit organization chartered by the New York State Board of Regents. The board sets policy and assures the organization's financial health while the advisory committee traditionally meets bi-annually to provide feedback and receive updates about SAS programming to relay to their contacts throughout the community.
SCARSDALE, NY
hamlethub.com

The Power to B Bracelets Raise Nearly $3,000 To Give Families Hope////

The Power to B jewelry collection was created to empower people with powerful phrases. Now the founding sisters have put those words into action by donating $2,820 to three charities dedicated to helping families and children. Christina Baribault Ortiz and Raeann Baribault Schwartz launched separate charitable campaigns to raise money for The Hope for Fertility Foundation, the Robb School Memorial Fund, and the Glastonbury Education Foundation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Longtime Ridgefield Resident former RHS Employee, Kathleen Emmens, 77, has Died

Kathleen Emmens (nee McDonnell), 77, of Ridgefield, wife of Albert C Emmens, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Mrs. Emmens was born in Newark, NJ on November 15, 1944, a daughter of the late John and Mary (McIntyre) McDonnell. She lived with her family in Ridgefield for more than 45 years. Mrs. Emmens enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and her many years working in the attendance office at Ridgefield High School.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Norwalk Heat Advisory, Cooling Centers Open

Norwalk Mayor Rilling issued an extreme heat advisory for the City of Norwalk, beginning today, July 19th through Sunday, July 24th and shared details on cooling centers that will be available throughout the community. “Following Monday’s storm, we are expecting temperatures above 90 degrees, with humidity that could make it...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Brookfield Library is HIRING a Circulation Assistant

Brookfield Library is accepting applications for a part time Circulation Assistant. Applicant must be capable of performing a variety of Circulation Desk duties relating to books and other materials; register customers; collect and process fines; enter reserves and notify customers when materials are available. Answer and redirect all incoming telephone...
JOBS
hamlethub.com

Town Board Agenda for Thursday, 7/21/22

Click on the link below for the Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, July 21, 2022:. The meeting is in-person with a remote access option. Meeting is being held at the Somers Town House. How to Access Upcoming Town Meetings Remotely:. View on TV:. Residents can view...
SOMERS, NY
hamlethub.com

SHU Promotes Prof to Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s exhaustive search for a new dean to lead the College of Arts & Sciences (CAS) circled back to SHU and ended with Professor Mark Beekey, who took over the role July 18. Beekey, of Middlebury, has served as the college’s acting dean since June...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut Expands its Presence in Danbury with New Location Fall 2022

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut (GWNC) today announced that it is expanding its footprint in Danbury with a new, 12,000 square foot retail store and donation center in the Berkshire Shopping Center at 67 Newtown Road this fall. The current Danbury store and donation center at 2 Beaver Brook Road is expected to close on July 31, 2022.
DANBURY, CT

