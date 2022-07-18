ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Players Make History at MLB Draft

By Amanda Christovich
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 2 days ago
For the first time in history, Black players comprise four of the top five picks in the MLB draft: Druw Jones, Kumar Rocker, Termarr Johnson, and Elijah Green. The milestone was first reported by...

