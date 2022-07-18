ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Greg Sankey discusses SEC single-division format

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qz8v_0gjuQ8zd00

The Southeastern Conference media days kicked off Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey discussed the future of the conference with Oklahoma and Texas slated to begin competition in 2025.

“As you know, when we go through this change, we are considering how to schedule — but our football scheduling model is still under consideration,” Sankey announced.

Sankey mentioned there were “deep and productive conversations” about future SEC scheduling at the spring meetings in Destin, Florida last month.

“Those conversations actually began back at our meetings in August,” he said. “When we concluded our discussion in Destin, we had a focus placed on a single division model, with the ability to accommodate either an eight-game or nine-game conference schedule.

“We ended with the understanding that more questions needed to be answered including the general timeline and the issues that need to be addressed as we think forward now about the College Football Playoff. We have to dig through a tie-breaking procedure. We have over a quarter century in divisions and we understand all the nuances about how to break ties. We have to dig a bit deeper there with the single division concept in front of us. We want to understand the impact through the use of analytics on bowl eligibility for our teams who are growing their programs, and College Football Playoff access dependent on the number of teams that might be included. There are a range of possibilities being considered. We have time to make a decision. As you’ve seen before with us, particularly in the last few years, as we dealt with some difficult issues, we’re going to use that time to inform our decision-making and not be subject to an arbitrary deadline.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

SEC Network Analyst Predicting Shocking Upset This Season

An SEC Network analyst is predicting a major Week 3 upset within the conference. Takeo Spikes, former Auburn linebacker, is predicting Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks will upset the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 17 at Williams-Brice Stadium. “I am completely sick of the disrespect that they’re...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Florida State
City
Destin, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Destin, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Buys Stunning $1.22 Million Home In Dallas, Texas

Shaquille O'Neal is a very intelligent man in terms of how he spends his money. O'Neal is known to be extremely charitable and has stories where he reportedly tallied the biggest purchase in Walmart history after he decided to furnish his house one night from the department store. That house...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Eligibility#American Football#Sec#The Omni Atlanta Hotel#Cnn Center
USA TODAY

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Playing Deion Sanders' Jackson State team 'would be exciting'

ATLANTA — Even at an SEC event, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has to put focus on the other coaches in Mississippi. Kiffin addressed reporters at SEC Media Days 2022 on Monday and was asked about the big personalities in coaching in Mississippi between himself and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. Kiffin went out of his way to acknowledge Mississippi State coach Mike Leach as well, pointing out how all three coaches have very distinct and different personalities.
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Dabo Swinney’s ridiculous complaint

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney undoubtedly has one of the best resumes in all of college football. Under his leadership, the Tigers have both made and won more College Football Playoff titles than any other program in the country outside of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Last season, however, the Tigers...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has A Brutally Honest Admission On ACC's Future

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has turned his football program into one of the ACC's most dominant. But with conference realignment threatening the balance of power in college football, he had some thoughts on what's coming. Speaking to the media this week, Swinney said he wasn't particularly worried about the...
CLEMSON, SC
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Provides Update on CJ Washington

Football is a physical and violent sport, one that oftentimes leads to injury, one of the scariest of which is a neck or spinal injury. Georgia football program unfortunately suffered one of those this spring when freshman linebacker CJ Washington was injured during practice and had to be carted ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: USA TODAY Getting Crushed For Nick Saban Question

The offseason is the time for rankings in college football, and any kind of rankings will do. USA TODAY's Blake Toppmeyer released his ranking of SEC football coaches today, with Alabama's Nick Saban obviously at the top. No surprise there. Whoever tweeted out Toppmeyer's article from the official USA TODAY...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Big Ten take advantage of the Big 12 calling off a merger with Pac-12?

The conference realignment watch continues as the conference media days continue to play out across the country. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at SEC media days the conference is not feeling any urgency to react after watching the Big Ten make its latest move, nor is there any urgency to speed up the timeline to welcome Oklahoma and Texas. Although the Sooners and Longhorns continue to say they are not expecting to leave the Big 12 earlier than originally announced, the Big 12 landscape could be preparing to change even more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy